Eagles WR DeVonta Smith Gets Married with Jalen Hurts in Attendance

The Philadelphia Eagles have undergone quite a few changes this offseason. The biggest of the bunch involves the departure of star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots after months of rumors, but even beyond that, the Eagles are going to look quite different when they return to action in September.

The two guys who Brown’s departure will impact the most are quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, as the latter figures to be Hurts’ new top option in the passing game moving forward. While this duo is obviously working on taking their relationship to a new level, they briefly took some time to celebrate a major off-field accomplishment for Smith.

Jalen Hurts Attends DeVonta Smith’s Wedding

Smith and Hurts have known each other for quite some time. While they are obviously teammates on the Eagles, they also played together in college for two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hurts transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners before finding his way to the NFL, while Smith put together a historic season in 2020 that saw him win the Heisman Trophy before getting drafted with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by Philadelphia.

Even with Brown being the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver, Smith has still put up big numbers to begin his career in the pros, as his relationship with Hurts has made them one of the most dangerous duos in the league. Now that Brown is gone, though, Smith is leading Philly’s wide receiver room, and it’s reasonable to expect his production to take a leap in 2026 and beyond.

Before he fully focuses on preparing for the upcoming season, though, Smith has to get married to his wife, Mya. The couple officially tied the knot over the weekend, and it should come as no surprise that Hurts and his own wife, Bry, were in attendance for the celebration of Smith’s big day.

“Congrats to DeVonta Smith and his wife Mya on their marriage ❤️ (via People, Stanley Babb),” the NFL wrote in a post on X alongside a photo of Smith and Hurts with their wives.

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Have High Hopes for 2026 Campaign

While Smith has never earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, that could change very quickly now that Brown is gone. The Eagles have spent much of the offseason preparing for his departure, but it’s clear that Smith is going to be Hurts’ top target. Last season, Smith caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns, and it seems reasonable to expect him to build off that production moving forward.

There may be some growing pains for Philadelphia, especially when considering it will be led by a new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, in 2026. With Hurts and Smith leading the way in the passing game, though, there’s reason to believe that the Eagles’ offense can get back on track after laboring through a disappointing season in 2025.