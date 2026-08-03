Disappointing Eagles 1st-Round Pick Tabbed Top ‘Breakout Candidate’

Despite some pretty damning evidence to the contrary, the Philadelphia Eagles still believe 2025 1st-round pick Jihaad Campbell could still become a major contributor on their defense.

They’re not the only ones.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz put Campbell on his short list of the NFL’s top defensive “Breakout Candidates” in 2026.

“After having conversations with coaches and executives, here are my early offensive and defensive breakout picks for 2026,” Schultz wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Campbell made the list along with Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Mike Green, Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray, New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout.

Jihaad Campbell Lost Starting Spot to Veteran

Not only could Campbell not hold onto his starting spot with a 7-game head start on veteran linebacker Nakobe Dean, but Campbell also missed the entire offseason due to shoulder surgery.

With Dean off to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency via a 3-year, $36 million contract, the Eagles now find themselves in the unenviable position of handing the starting spot back to Campbell in 2026.

The Athletic’s Zach Berman predicts that won’t be the disaster it seems like on the surface.

“Campbell’s hard-to-find physical tools stand out in the middle of the defense, where his 6-3, 235-pound frame and 4.52-second 40-yard dash offer a different flavor than Dean,” Berman wrote. “Campbell has the length and range to be a force in coverage, and the Eagles think there’s a burgeoning pass-rush skill set. Campbell started 10 games last season and played 63 percent of the defensive snaps, but the defense was clearly better with Dean on the field. With a full year in the scheme and adjusting to the NFL, Campbell could make strides in Year 2 next to Zack Baun. He missed offseason workouts while recovering from shoulder surgery, but he’ll return in time for the season. The opportunity is present for a breakout.”

Injury May Have Impacted Jihaad Campbell’s Play

It’s not clear when he suffered the shoulder injury, but what is clear is that Campbell was a different player in the beginning of the season than at the end.

In October, with Dean still sidelined, Campbell even seemed dominant at times, and 1 month into the season he received the only “A+” grade for 2025 1st-round picks from Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon.

“Incredibly, Campbell has already become one of the best linebackers in the game,” Gagnon wrote on October 1. “He’s stood out in pretty much every facet as an every-down guy from Day 1, and he’s flashed his playmaking ability with two critical takeaways already. ”

In a testament to the uncertainty around Campbell’s role with the Eagles moving forward, there was even some talk this offseason of moving him to edge rusher.

Fans looking for Campbell’s No. 30 jersey this season should also be made aware — he’s taking over the No. 11 jersey from departed wide receiver A.J. Brown.

At Alabama, Campbell started his career wearing the No. 30 jersey before switching to No. 11 later in his career.