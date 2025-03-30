Eagles Urged to Make Former Pac-12 Star New Backup QB Behind Jalen Hurts

Whatever the Philadelphia Eagles saw in backup quarterback Tanner McKee in 2 games at the end of the 2024 regular season, it made them feel confident enough to trade Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns.

It didn’t make them confident enough to not get another backup quarterback in return, swapping Pickett for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth round pick on March 10.

While Pickett, a former first round pick, now gets a chance to start in Cleveland, the battle to become the No. 2 quarterback for the Eagles behind reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts seems to just be getting started.

Bleacher Report’s Mo Moton put the “Panic Meter” for the Eagles at his lowest ranking of 1 headed into 2025, and projects Thompson-Robinson will become the backup over McKee.