One Man Deserves Credit for Why Eagles Shouldn’t Be Overlooked

The Philadelphia Eagles, on paper, once again look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Many have been calling for their defense to finish in the top five in at least one category for the third year in a row. The offense may have its questions with a new play-caller and no A.J. Brown, but they have all the talent in the world.

Most NFL fans get annoyed by how good the Eagles have been over the years. There’s really only one reason Philly should be respected as a legit contender in 2026, despite all the questions.

Who is the Reason Eagles Shouldn’t Be Overlooked in 2026?

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay gave a reason for all 32 NFL teams as to why they shouldn’t be overlooked in 2026. Kay has the Eagles’ reason as the roster remains strong.

“Philadelphia has established itself as one of the NFL’s most complete organizations, consistently maintaining elite talent through aggressive roster management and strong drafting. Nick Sirianni’s team features one of the league’s best offensive lines, a dominant rushing attack and a defense loaded with difference-makers. Jalen Hurts remains the centerpiece in the City of Brotherly Love. While he’s far from the perfect quarterback, his ability to win games and control short-yardage situations makes him one of the league’s most unique and valuable weapons under center. Saquon Barkley is still at the peak of his powers and has potential to lead the league in rushing for the second time in the three seasons. Philadelphia is far more than Hurts, Barkley and a small handful of other stars supported by replacement-tier talent, however. The roster has good starters and quality depth at nearly every position, affording the team the luxury of being able to exchange a Pro Bowlers like A.J. Brown for draft capital and remain competitive.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been pretty much the whole reason this franchise has been great over the last decade-plus. The work he did in the offseason may not be like the ones of the past, but it is still impressive. His first free agent signing, cornerback Riq Woolen, already looks like a stud in 2026 after his OTAs performance. Trading for Jonathan Greenard for two third-round picks was a steal for a player of his caliber. Also, adding a first-round pick as part of the Brown trade was important for this team.

Howie Roseman is Guiding Eagles Into Promising Future

As long as Roseman is the general manager of the Eagles, they are always going to be good. He has done a masterful job at drafting players and making good trades. Roseman also knows how to work the salary cap in the Eagles’ favor.

Every move he has made has been for the betterment of the team. The extensions he gave to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will help the team on and off the field. They keep talented players while saving money in the future.

No matter what happens, Roseman is always three steps ahead of the rest of the NFL. Philly will be a good team for a long time because of it.