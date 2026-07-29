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One Man Deserves Credit for Why Eagles Shouldn’t Be Overlooked

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Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Howie Roseman, general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles, on paper, once again look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Many have been calling for their defense to finish in the top five in at least one category for the third year in a row. The offense may have its questions with a new play-caller and no A.J. Brown, but they have all the talent in the world.

Most NFL fans get annoyed by how good the Eagles have been over the years. There’s really only one reason Philly should be respected as a legit contender in 2026, despite all the questions.

Who is the Reason Eagles Shouldn’t Be Overlooked in 2026?

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles waves before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay gave a reason for all 32 NFL teams as to why they shouldn’t be overlooked in 2026. Kay has the Eagles’ reason as the roster remains strong.

“Philadelphia has established itself as one of the NFL’s most complete organizations, consistently maintaining elite talent through aggressive roster management and strong drafting. Nick Sirianni’s team features one of the league’s best offensive lines, a dominant rushing attack and a defense loaded with difference-makers.

Jalen Hurts remains the centerpiece in the City of Brotherly Love. While he’s far from the perfect quarterback, his ability to win games and control short-yardage situations makes him one of the league’s most unique and valuable weapons under center. Saquon Barkley is still at the peak of his powers and has potential to lead the league in rushing for the second time in the three seasons.

Philadelphia is far more than Hurts, Barkley and a small handful of other stars supported by replacement-tier talent, however. The roster has good starters and quality depth at nearly every position, affording the team the luxury of being able to exchange a Pro Bowlers like A.J. Brown for draft capital and remain competitive.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been pretty much the whole reason this franchise has been great over the last decade-plus. The work he did in the offseason may not be like the ones of the past, but it is still impressive.

His first free agent signing, cornerback Riq Woolen, already looks like a stud in 2026 after his OTAs performance. Trading for Jonathan Greenard for two third-round picks was a steal for a player of his caliber. Also, adding a first-round pick as part of the Brown trade was important for this team.

Howie Roseman is Guiding Eagles Into Promising Future

Howie Roseman and DeVonta Smith

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with DeVonta Smith #6 prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As long as Roseman is the general manager of the Eagles, they are always going to be good. He has done a masterful job at drafting players and making good trades. Roseman also knows how to work the salary cap in the Eagles’ favor.

Every move he has made has been for the betterment of the team. The extensions he gave to Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis will help the team on and off the field. They keep talented players while saving money in the future.

No matter what happens, Roseman is always three steps ahead of the rest of the NFL. Philly will be a good team for a long time because of it.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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One Man Deserves Credit for Why Eagles Shouldn’t Be Overlooked

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