Jalen Hurts Delivers Stern Message on Philly’s Super Bowl Repeat Hopes

It’s already fair to say Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the toughest players, mentally, in not just NFL history but the history of the sport across all levels.

That’s why it should come as no surprise Hurts has little room in his mind right now to reflect on last season’s Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs — a game in which he was named Super Bowl MVP.

“We’re here talking about the 2025-26 season,” Hurts said to assembled media on May 20, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. ” … Everything that’s been accomplished to this point, it’s great. But there’s a desire to achieve more and it’s only intensified.”

While Hurts has accomplished so much to this point — it was the Eagles’ second Super Bowl appearance in 3 years — he’s also only 26 years old and likely has his best football still ahead of him.

“Jalen Hurts isn’t interested in resting on his laurels after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LIX,” Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh wrote on May 20. ” … The Eagles took another step toward keeping their Super Bowl-winning core together by announcing on Monday that coach Nick Sirianni has been signed to a multiyear extension.”

JALEN HURTS TO DEVONTA SMITH FOR THE TD!!!!! 😱 EAGLES ARE UP 34-0 🤯 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/P5pO33UJPi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2025

Major Life Change for Hurts in Offseason

Hurts changed his life in a pretty dramatic way this offseason.

In a cover story for May/June issue of Men’s Health magazine by Cori Richey, Hurts revealed he and fiancee Bryonna “Bry” Burrows got married this spring. The longtime couple, who first began dating when they were students at the University of Alabama, announced their engagement in September 2024.

From Men’s Health: “Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is officially a married man! The Men’s Health cover star revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bry Burrows, got married in the spring. In Hurts fashion, he simply said, ‘You can call her my wife.’ … The couple is keeping their wedding details under wraps.”

Jalen Hurts and his wife, Bry Burrows, at the Met Gala 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wQpkiyHqlm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2025

Eagles Have Legitimate Repeat Hopes

Hurts was already established as one of the NFL’s most popular players even before his first Super Bowl win and second Super Bowl appearance in the last 3 seasons. He’s also one of the highest paid — he signed a 5-year, $255 million contract extension in April 2023 that briefly made him the highest paid player in NFL history.

Hurts played 2 of the best games of his career in his Super Bowls. In those 2 games, including a loss to the Chiefs following the 2022 season, Hurts has racked up 667 yards of total offense and 7 total touchdowns.

The Eagles bring back 10 of 11 starters on offense from their Super Bowl winning team — only guard Mekhi Becton left in free agency for a 2-year, $20 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. Philadelphia made a quick move to replace Becton by trading for Houston Texans guard and former first round pick Kenyon Green on March 11.

On defense, the Eagles bring back a pair of NFL All-Pro selections in linebacker Zack Baun and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. They also selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round (No. 32 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.