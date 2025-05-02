Eagles Rookie LB Draws Comparison to Projected $160 Million NFC East Rival

Every year, a handful of the rarest rookies step onto an NFL field and dominate from the jump.

The Philadelphia Eagles might have one of those rookies in 2025 with linebacker and first round pick (No. 31 overall) Jihaad Campbell, who Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks could be a Pro Bowler or an NFL All-Pro in his first season.

“From the sound of things, the Eagles envision Campbell as something of a ‘hybrid,’ Micah Parsons-esque chess piece on the defense,” Davenport wrote on May 1. “Vic Fangio is rightly one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators in the game. If he can fully unlock Campbell’s explosiveness and athleticism, the former Crimson Tide star could be more than just a Pro Bowler. He could be Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

If Campbell is even in the realm of the type of production Parsons has put up for the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in his first 4 seasons, Eagles fans could be in for a treat.

Parsons on Path to Pro Football Hall of Fame

When Parsons steps on a football field it’s the sports equivalent of when the Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm says “FLAME ON!” and turns into the Human Torch. He’s that special.

Few players in NFL history have started their careers on a tear like Parsons, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and is a 3-time NFL All-Pro and 4-time Pro Bowler.

Parsons had 12.0 sacks in 2024 despite missing a career high 4 games and despite the Cowboys stumbling to a 7-10 record. He also became just the sixth player to break 50 sacks in their first 4 seasons since the NFL began tracking sacks in 1983. Headed into 2025, Parsons has 52.5 career sacks.

“Parsons is in an exclusive club that includes four Hall of Famers — Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, DeMarcus Ware and Dwight Freeney — and a future Hall of Famer in three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt,” CBS Sports NFL Writer Garrett Podell wrote after Parsons’ 50th sack in December 2024.

Parsons is on track to sign the largest contract for a defensive player in NFL history at some point in the coming months — one that could match the 4-year, $160 million deal signed by Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett signed on March 9.

Campbell Put Up Big Numbers for Alabama

Campbell was a numbers machine in his final season at Alabama with a team-high 117 tackles along with 11.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception.

There are, however, some lingering concerns about Campbell’s health. He’ll likely need shoulder surgery after the season and there are also concerns over an injured knee. That could be a bad sign, considering he’ll likely be filling in for veteran starter Nakobe Dean to start the season after Dean tore his patellar tendon in an NFC Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers on January 12.

It’s scary to think a slightly-banged up Campbell still ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

“He’s a rangy, consistent open-field tackler who excels on third downs as a fluid blitzer and impressive cover talent,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “The elite traits and athletic talent will be tantalizing, but the best way to utilize him might be as a full-time 3-4 rush linebacker.”