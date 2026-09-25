Jalen Hurts Reacts To Zach Ertz’s Return to Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and Zach Ertz played together on the Philadelphia Eagles during Hurts’ first two seasons in the league. Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in the middle of Hurts’ second season in the league, which was his first as a full-time starter.

Now the two are teammates again after the Eagles brought Ertz back to Philadelphia after five years and Hurts is excited about the reunion.

Jalen Hursts Happy to Have Zach Ertz as a Teammate in Philadelphia Again

During his weekly media session ahead of Philadelphia’s Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, Hurts expressed excitement about Ertz’s return to the team.

“It’s great for him to be back,” Hurts said. “The history he has here, the resume he has here, I know it’s a big deal for him. I know this is where he’s had his eyes and his sights on, and it’s good to be competing with him again.”

In terms of what Ertz could bring to the Eagles’ offense, Hurts had high praise for the veteran tight end.

“High-intellect player. Great hands, knows how to separate,” Hurts said of Ertz. “He’s been very consistent throughout his career.”

Ertz sits just 11 receptions shy of the Eagles’ franchise record. Perhaps it will be Hurts who helps him get there.

Eagles Banged up Heading into Monday Night Football

We’ll have to wait and see what role Ertz will carve out for himself in the Eagles’ offense. Meanwhile, the Birds are pretty banged up heading into Week 3.

They’ll be without Dallas Goedert for some time due to a knee injury, while offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has already been placed on the IR. DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) all missed practice on Thursday, while Saquon Barkley (stinger) was a limited participant.

They get an extra day of recovery this week since they don’t hit the field until Monday night, so maybe that will help some of those guys overcome their ailments and be good to go for an important game against Chicago.