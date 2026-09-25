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Jalen Hurts Reacts To Zach Ertz’s Return to Philadelphia Eagles

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to the media during OTA offseason workouts at Jefferson Health Training Complex on May 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts and Zach Ertz played together on the Philadelphia Eagles during Hurts’ first two seasons in the league. Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in the middle of Hurts’ second season in the league, which was his first as a full-time starter.

Now the two are teammates again after the Eagles brought Ertz back to Philadelphia after five years and Hurts is excited about the reunion.

Jalen Hursts Happy to Have Zach Ertz as a Teammate in Philadelphia Again

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 14: Tight end Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 after catching a first quarter touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During his weekly media session ahead of Philadelphia’s Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, Hurts expressed excitement about Ertz’s return to the team.

“It’s great for him to be back,” Hurts said. “The history he has here, the resume he has here, I know it’s a big deal for him. I know this is where he’s had his eyes and his sights on, and it’s good to be competing with him again.”

In terms of what Ertz could bring to the Eagles’ offense, Hurts had high praise for the veteran tight end.

“High-intellect player. Great hands, knows how to separate,” Hurts said of Ertz. “He’s been very consistent throughout his career.”

Ertz sits just 11 receptions shy of the Eagles’ franchise record. Perhaps it will be Hurts who helps him get there.

Eagles Banged up Heading into Monday Night Football

Nick Sirianni
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the second half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

We’ll have to wait and see what role Ertz will carve out for himself in the Eagles’ offense. Meanwhile, the Birds are pretty banged up heading into Week 3.

They’ll be without Dallas Goedert for some time due to a knee injury, while offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has already been placed on the IR. DeVonta Smith (hamstring), Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) all missed practice on Thursday, while Saquon Barkley (stinger) was a limited participant.

They get an extra day of recovery this week since they don’t hit the field until Monday night, so maybe that will help some of those guys overcome their ailments and be good to go for an important game against Chicago.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Jalen Hurts Reacts To Zach Ertz’s Return to Philadelphia Eagles

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