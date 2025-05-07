Eagles’ $14.8 Million First Round Pick Compared to Pro Football Hall of Fame LB

When it comes to hyperbole and overhyping NFL draft picks, you don’t get much more over the top than this.

An anonymous NFL executive compared Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and first round pick (No. 31 overall) Jihaad Campbell to Pro Football Hall of Famer Patrick Willis in an article from The Athletic’s Mike Sando.

Willis only played 8 seasons in the NFL, all for the San Francisco 49ers, where he was a 6-time NFL All-Pro and 7-time Pro Bowler.

“Jihaad Campbell was one of the higher grades I’ve given for a linebacker,” the anonymous executive told Sando. “(Defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio will use (Zack) Baun off the ball and Campbell on the ball, and that is huge. They will be the blitzers in the simulated four-man pressures that Vic runs. It can be like Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman in San Francisco.”

While the spring and summer are the times for ultimate optimism for NFL teams and adding a high impact player like Campbell to the best defense in the NFL and the defending Super Bowl champions is huge … maybe it’s time to just calm down a little bit.

Campbell is very good, but Willis was one of the greatest of all time. Bowman was no slouch either — he played 18 seasons and was a 4-time NFL All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowler. The Eagles will almost certainly be forced to put Campbell into the lineup from Week 1 after last season’s starter, Nakobe Dean, tore his patellar tendon in a Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers.

As the No. 31 overall pick, Campbell is in line to receive a 4-year, $14.8 million rookie contract, according to Spotrac.

Universal Praise for Eagles Picking Campbell

As much as we might want people to lay back and let Campbell be good on his own, the hype train has already left the station.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport thinks Campbell could be a Pro Bowler or an NFL All-Pro in his first season.