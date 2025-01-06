Pro Bowl Snub ‘Defies Logic’ for Eagle’s $66 Million OT

Even though the Pro Bowl is no longer really the Pro Bowl we knew for decades— it’s been flag football and skills competitions since 2023 — it still stings for NFL players when they don’t make it.

In some cases, like Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, a Pro Bowl snub just defies logic.

Mailata, 6-foot-8 and 365 pounds, had the best season of his career in 2024 as he graded out as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the entire NFL with a 95.8, according to PFF.

One person who was not happy about Mailata’s snub and expressed as much profanely and succinctly was Eagles fan and Barstool Sports producer Max Dolente on the “Pardon My Take” podcast on January 3.

“Jordan Mailata not being a Pro Bowler is (expletive),” Dolente said. “Number one ranked player in all of offense in the NFL this year, according to PFF. Number one ranked offensive player.”

While Mailata didn’t make the Pro Bowl, 6 of his teammates did; running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, guard Landon Dickerson, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, interior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and inside linebacker Zack Baun.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were the 2 other players to make the Pro Bowl at Mailata’s position.

Mailata Plays Down Pro Bowl Disappointment

Mailata played down his disappointment in not making the Pro Bowl while talking with Martin Frank of the Delaware New Journal.

“That’s out of my control,” Mailata said. “But I will say this: It’s not something that I prioritize or look forward to. And another thing is, when I look back from where I was last year to where I am this year, I know I’m on the right path. But we got bigger goals.”

Mailata was a professional rugby player in Australia before finding a way to the NFL via the league’s International Player Pathway Program, with the Eagles selecting him in the seventh round (No. 233 overall) in 2018 NFL draft.

“And really, Mailata was never expected to be in this position in the first place,” Frank wrote. “As a rugby player growing up in Australia, Mailata had never played organized football before the Eagles selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.”

Ascension to Full Time Starter on Eagles

Mailata missed all but 2 games of his first 2 seasons in the NFL with injuries, but started 10 games in 2020 and became a full time starter in 2021 and signed a 4-year, $60.4 million contract extension before that season.

The Eagles have been one of the NFL’s best teams with Mailata in the lineup, where they’ve made the playoffs each season, including a Super Bowl appearance following the 2022 season. In April 2024, Mailata got a new contract with the Eagles that made him one of the highest paid players in the NFL at his position — a 3-year, $66 million deal with $40.8 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

The Eagles finished the 2024 regular season with a 14-3 record and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs, where they’ll host the No. 7 seed Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round.