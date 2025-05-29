Former Eagles Star’s $76 Million Exit Called NFL’s ‘Best Offseason Move’

The writing was on the wall — and the money was on the table — long before former Philadelphia Eagles star Josh Sweat signed a 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals on March 10.

Sweat played his way into that type of mega deal in 2024 as he led the Eagles in sacks and was arguably the best defensive player on the NFL’s best defense for the Super Bowl champions.

Sweat’s decision to join the Cardinals was called out by The Athletic’s Mike Sando as one of the NFL’s best offseason moves. It also reunites Sweat with former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who has been Arizona’s head coach since 2023.

“Adding Josh Sweat in free agency addressed Arizona’s massive need for proven pass-rush help,” Sando wrote on May 29. “Sweat’s 43 sacks for Philadelphia since 2019 dwarf the totals for any Cardinal over that span … Sweat carries risk with a knee that requires management, but his history with the Cardinals’ coaches assures a solid fit.”

Eagles Put Money Behind Huff, Not Sweat in 2024

The Eagles almost alway make the right move when it comes to free agency and the draft. The process surrounding Sweat’s eventual exit was one of the few times they’ve missed in recent years.

Sweat played 2024 on a 1-year, $10 million contract for the Eagles while the team decided to invest heavily at the position in free agency with a 3-year, $51.1 million contract for edge rusher Bryce Huff.

Huff was a complete bust and Sweat had the best all-around season of his NFL career in 2024 with 41 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 9 TFL and 15 QB hits. Sweat capped the season by playing arguably the best game of his career in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 TFL and 3 QB hits.

From Next Gen Stats: “Josh Sweat generated a team-high six pressures on 34 pass rushes in Super Bowl LIX, including a career-high 2.5 sacks. Sweat registered four of his six pressures on early downs including every one of his sacks.”

Eagles Going With ‘Strength in Numbers’ on Edge

The Eagles approach to replacing Sweat’s production seems to be more in line with throwing as much at the problem as they can and hoping something — somebody — sticks.

One of Sweat’s presumed replacements is edge rusher Joshua Uche, who signed a 1-year, $1.92 million free agent contract on March 13. By any metric, Uche is a considerable downgrade from Sweat.

Over the last 5 seasons, Sweat has 39.0 sacks and 47 TFL compared to 20.5 sacks and 19 TFL for Uche in that same stretch — which includes a career high 11.5 sacks for Uche in 2022.

Another possible replacement is Azeez Ojulari, who signed a 1-year, $3 million contract with the Eagles on March 17. Ojulari was a second round pick (No. 50 overall) by the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL draft and has 22.0 sacks through his first 4 seasons.

The problem for Ojulari has been injuries. He’s missed 22 games over the last 3 seasons, including 6 games each of the last 2 seasons. Ojulari had 6.0 sacks in just 11 games in 2024 for the Giants, along with 10 QB hits and 7 TFL.