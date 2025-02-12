Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Eagles Projected to Land ‘Perfect’ WR3 in NFL Draft

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Xavier Restrepo
Getty
University of Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo.

Despite their overwhelming success during the regular season and a dominant run on the way to the second Super Bowl win in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles did, somehow, have a few weaknesses.

One of the most notable of those was lack of a WR3 option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

While former first round pick Jahan Dotson stepped his game up in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl, it’s a position need that’s likely to be addressed in the offseason and Pro Football Network projects the Eagles will take University of Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo in the third round (No. 63 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.

From PFN’s latest mock draft: “Alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Xavier Restrepo can be the perfect WR3 with his quickness, route-running nuance, and conversion ability.”

The NFL draft runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Lambeau Field and in Titletown.

Opportunity of Lifetime to Join Brown, Smith

It’s hard to overstate how lucky any young wide receiver would be to join a team that already includes superstars like Brown, Smith and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts — not to mention joining a team that’s the defending Super Bowl champions.

Restrepo would likely be up to the task. He led the Hurricanes in receiving each of the last 2 seasons with over 1,000 yards each season. Restrepo was also a 2-time All-ACC selection and earned All-American honors in 2024 with 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Restrepo, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, to Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

“Feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft.” Zierlein wrote. “Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him. His footwork, leverage and burst allowed consistent separation from man coverage on the college level but contested catches await him on the next level. His instincts, blitz recognition and talent to scramble open when plays break down will make him a favorite of quarterbacks and play-callers.”

Dotson, Wilson Might Get Chance at WR3

There are 2 players on the roster who might be able to make a play for that WR3 spot regardless of who the Eagles draft or sign.

The leading candidate would be Dotson, a former first round pick for the Washington Commanders who salvaged a miserable regular season with a big game in the regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys with season highs of 7 receptions and 94 yards. Dotson followed that with a bravura performance in the postseason, catching a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round and coming up with 2 receptions for 42 yards in the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The dark horse for the WR3 spot would be second-year wide receiver Johnny Wilson, who was a sixth round pick (No. 185 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft. At 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, Wilson has the athleticism and upside that could help him take over the spot.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Khari Blasingame's headshot K. Blasingame
Ian Book's headshot I. Book
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
James Bradberry's headshot J. Bradberry
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Nick Gates's headshot N. Gates
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
Charles Harris's headshot C. Harris
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nicholas Morrow's headshot N. Morrow
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kyle Philips's headshot K. Philips
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Philadelphia Eagles Projected to Land ‘Perfect’ WR3 in NFL Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x