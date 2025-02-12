Philadelphia Eagles Projected to Land ‘Perfect’ WR3 in NFL Draft

Despite their overwhelming success during the regular season and a dominant run on the way to the second Super Bowl win in franchise history, the Philadelphia Eagles did, somehow, have a few weaknesses.

One of the most notable of those was lack of a WR3 option behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

While former first round pick Jahan Dotson stepped his game up in the playoffs and in the Super Bowl, it’s a position need that’s likely to be addressed in the offseason and Pro Football Network projects the Eagles will take University of Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo in the third round (No. 63 overall) of the 2025 NFL draft.

From PFN’s latest mock draft: “Alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Xavier Restrepo can be the perfect WR3 with his quickness, route-running nuance, and conversion ability.”

The NFL draft runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at Lambeau Field and in Titletown.

Opportunity of Lifetime to Join Brown, Smith

It’s hard to overstate how lucky any young wide receiver would be to join a team that already includes superstars like Brown, Smith and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts — not to mention joining a team that’s the defending Super Bowl champions.

Restrepo would likely be up to the task. He led the Hurricanes in receiving each of the last 2 seasons with over 1,000 yards each season. Restrepo was also a 2-time All-ACC selection and earned All-American honors in 2024 with 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Restrepo, 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, to Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

“Feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft.” Zierlein wrote. “Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him. His footwork, leverage and burst allowed consistent separation from man coverage on the college level but contested catches await him on the next level. His instincts, blitz recognition and talent to scramble open when plays break down will make him a favorite of quarterbacks and play-callers.”

Dotson, Wilson Might Get Chance at WR3

There are 2 players on the roster who might be able to make a play for that WR3 spot regardless of who the Eagles draft or sign.

The leading candidate would be Dotson, a former first round pick for the Washington Commanders who salvaged a miserable regular season with a big game in the regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys with season highs of 7 receptions and 94 yards. Dotson followed that with a bravura performance in the postseason, catching a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round and coming up with 2 receptions for 42 yards in the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The dark horse for the WR3 spot would be second-year wide receiver Johnny Wilson, who was a sixth round pick (No. 185 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft. At 6-foot-6 and 228 pounds, Wilson has the athleticism and upside that could help him take over the spot.