Eagles See 4 Players Poached Off Waivers Before Signing Practice Squad: Report

All four of those players could have been practice squad candidates for the Eagles. Instead, they will continue the 2026 NFL seasons elsewhere.
Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb
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The Philadelphia Eagles saw four of their roster cuts claimed off waivers Monday according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.