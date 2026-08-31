Eagles See 4 Players Poached Off Waivers Before Signing Practice Squad: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles had a strong roster at training camp. That was confirmed Monday through waiver wire claims for other teams.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted a picture of the full list of waiver wire claims from Monday. The list included four players the Eagles cut Sunday landing with other team.

Two of those players were offensive tackles — Cameron Williams and Myles Hinton. The Atlanta Falcons claimed Williams while the Cincinnati Bengals landed Hinton.

The Indianapolis Colts claimed waived Eagles defensive back Kapena Gushiken. Finally, veteran tight end Cameron Latu landed with the New England Patriots on waivers.

All four of those players could have been practice squad candidates for the Eagles. Instead, they will continue the 2026 NFL seasons elsewhere.