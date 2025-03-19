Eagles Get Great News on Future of $179 Million NFL All-Pro

The Philadelphia Eagles just saw one future Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman retire following the 2023 season with center Jason Kelce — the timeline for when their next likely Hall of Fame offensive lineman decides to hang it up just got pushed back considerably.

After the Eagles signed offensive tackle Lane Johnson to a 1-year, $25 million contract extension on March 17, the 5-time NFL All-Pro, 6-time Pro Bowler and 2-time Super Bowl champion told the media on March 19 “it’s very possible” he plays out the entirety of his current deal, which has him in Philadelphia through the 2027 season.

Johnson previously addressed his future and possible retirement before the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

“I’m definitely not retiring after this game, win or lose,” Johnson told NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack on February 1. “I’m definitely playing next year. That’s really how you take it — I guess when you get up in age — one year at a time. But physically, I feel a lot better than I have in the past probably couple (of) years. I feel really good. For being this late in the year, it’s usually not like that. I’m thankful. We’ve got a good team here to help us with all that.”

When his current contract ends after the 2027 season, Johnson will have accumulated approximately $179.9 million in career earnings.

From ESPN: “Eagles standout offensive tackle Lane Johnson reworked his contract to add $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees, his agent, Ken Sarnoff, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Johnson also added one year at $25 million to the deal and is now under contract through the 2027 season. He will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.”

Path From JuCo to Big 12 to NFL Stardom

Johnson, 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, was the No. 4 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2013 NFL draft. He started his career at Kilgore (Texas) College and transferred to Oklahoma, where he was a quarterback, tight end and defensive end before moving to offensive tackle in 2011 and becoming an All-Big 12 pick in 2012.

Headed into his 13th season in 2025, Johnson has been named NFL All-Pro each of the last 4 seasons and the Eagles have made the postseason 7 of the last 8 seasons, including 3 Super Bowl appearances and 2 Super Bowl wins.

Eagles Have NFL’s Highest Paid Offensive Lines

Johnson led an offensive line in 2024 that produced just the ninth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history in 2024 with NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

Three of the five starters on the Eagles offensive line are signed to massive contracts that pay them around $20 million per year; left tackle Jordan Mailata (3 years, $66 million), left guard Landon Dickerson (4 years, $84 million) and right tackle Johnson (4 years, $80.7 million before extension).

Starting center Cam Jurgens is in the final season of the 4-year, $5.75 million rookie contract he signed in 2022 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2024, meaning he’s in line for a contract extension (or franchise tag) following the 2025 season.

The Eagles have shown they are willing to pay an elite center — Kelce averaged $11.5 million per year in salary over his last 4 NFL seasons.