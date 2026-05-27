Eagles Key Positional Battles Emerge During Early Days of OTAs

OTAs are officially underway for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While much of the roster appears relatively settled entering 2026, several critical position battles are already beginning to draw serious attention.

After another aggressive offseason from general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles enter the summer with playoff expectations once again.

However, there are still multiple jobs up for grabs across the roster, including several that could significantly impact the team’s long-term future.

From the secondary to edge rusher to wide receiver, the next few weeks of OTAs and mandatory minicamp could begin shaping how the Eagles build both their 2026 lineup and beyond.

Eagles Safety Competition Already Taking Shape

No battle may be more important right now than safety.

Following the departure of Reed Blankenship in free agency, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear the competition next to Andrew Mukuba remains completely open.

Veteran Marcus Epps appears to have the early inside track after returning to Philadelphia and playing solid football late last season, but several names are firmly in the mix.

Michael Carter II may ultimately be the most intriguing option.

Originally a nickel cornerback, Carter flashed versatility in limited safety reps last season and now appears positioned for a larger role in Fangio’s defense. Fangio himself praised Carter’s instincts and feel for the game early in OTAs, which immediately fueled speculation about a potential full-time transition.

Andre’ Sam, J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski and Kapena Gushiken are also competing for opportunities, making this one of the deepest and most unpredictable battles on the roster.

The uncertainty at safety has only intensified attention surrounding the competition because the Eagles did not make a major outside addition after Blankenship’s departure. Whoever wins the job could end up playing a major role in determining whether Philadelphia’s defense remains among the NFL’s elite units.

Edge Rusher and WR Battles Could Define Eagles’ Future

Another major storyline developing early in OTAs involves the edge rusher rotation.

The Eagles made a splash by acquiring Jonathan Greenard, but the battle for the other starting EDGE role between Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt may ultimately become one of the most important competitions of the summer.

Hunt quietly emerged as one of Philadelphia’s most productive defenders last season, finishing with 6.5 sacks while also showcasing rare athleticism and versatility off the edge. Smith, meanwhile, remains a former first-round pick with enormous upside, but now enters a pivotal year with legitimate pressure surrounding his role.

The wide receiver room is also generating attention following the likely departure of A.J. Brown. DeVonta Smith is expected to step into the WR1 role, but questions remain about how the Eagles will structure the rest of the depth chart.

Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks and Marquise Brown are all expected to compete heavily for snaps throughout OTAs and training camp. Lemon’s versatility in the slot, Wicks’ size on the outside and Brown’s vertical speed each bring different elements to the offense, making this battle one Eagles fans will closely monitor throughout the summer.