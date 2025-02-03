Eagles Predicted to Trade for 5-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

One of the more incredible aspects to how the Philadelphia Eagles constructed the NFL’s No. 1 defense and made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2024 is their lack of an “elite” edge rusher.

Most teams have one. The Eagles do not. Veteran Josh Sweat led the team with 8.0 sacks but when it comes to dominance up front, that’s mostly focused on the ascendence of second-year defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

It also means that when the Eagles take the field for the 2025 season, it’s going to almost certainly be without Sweat, who is playing on a 1-year, $10 million contract and in line for big-time free agent money. Veteran Brandon Graham is also set to become a free agent but could also retire after the Super Bowl.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Eagles should fill that void by making a trade for veteran Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, who Ballentine thinks the Eagles could obtain by swapping their 2025 fifth round pick (No. 162 overall) for the 5-time Pro Bowler and No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

“Trading for Joey Bosa would be an aggressive move to bolster the pass rush,” Ballentine wrote on February 3. “However, the 30-year-old has had declining production in Los Angeles over the last three seasons due to injuries. Perhaps a fresh start with an organization that has specialized in developing the pass rush could revitalize his career.”

Bosa’s Decade of Dominance in NFL

Bosa, 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds has been one of the NFL’s most consistent edge rushers over the last decade, and done so while playing on some incredibly average teams with the Chargers.

As a rookie in 2016, Bosa had 10.5 sacks on the way to being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa made the Pro Bowl in 4 of the next 5 seasons, only missing out in 2018 when he only played in 7 games due to a foot injury. Bosa eventually signed a 5-year, $135 million contract extension in 2020.

NFL fans are familiar with the Bosa family. Younger brother and San Francisco 49ers superstar Nick Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa are actually just 2 of the 7 members of their family who have played in the NFL, including their father, John Bosa, and grandfather, Palmer Pyle.

Eagles Missed Big at Edge Rusher in Free Agency

The Eagles making it to the Super Bowl and having such a stellar defense has obfuscated the fact they made arguably the NFL’s worst free agent signing in 2024 when they brought in New York Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff on a 3-year, $51 million contract.

“The Philadelphia Eagles may have buyer’s remorse regarding their three-year, $51.1 million pact with Bryce Huff,” Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton wrote on December 30. “Last year, the defensive end recorded career highs in sacks (10.5) and pressures (33) with the New York Jets. He earned a massive pay raise but hasn’t elevated or even maintained his level of performance in Philadelphia. Huff opened the season as a starter in Vic Fangio’s defense, but he’s played in a limited role.”