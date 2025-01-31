Buccaneers Poised to Poach $40 Million OLB in Free Agency

Hi, Subscriber

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have a lot of salary cap space available in 2025 and will have to do some financial gymnastics to free up more money in free agency, where they’re in desperate need of an elite edge rusher.

If the Buccaneers can figure out a way to carve away, say, $15 million per year over the next 2 or 3 years, they could very well get one.

If Tampa Bay can free up some extra cash, ESPN listed the Buccaneers among the possible destinations for Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Josh Sweat, who led the NFL’s No. 1 defense with 8.0 sacks during the regular season and has helped lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl in 3 seasons.

Pro Football Network currently has Sweat listed as the No. 3 overall NFL free agent available in 2025. The Eagles have just $18.9 million in projected salary cap space next season and could prioritize signing NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun ahead of Sweat.

From PFN: “The lack of elite pass-rushers in this class boosts Sweat’s overall value in free agency, given the impact the pass rush can have on a game. Also playing into Sweat’s hands is an impressive 16.8% tackle rate, which makes him the most all-around pass-rush weapon in free agency this year. While he is not in the class of T.J. Watt or Micah Parsons, Sweat is a solid option for any team looking to add a weapon to their defense … ”

Sweat played in 2024 on a 1-year, $10 million contract. Spotrac has Sweat’s market value set at an approximately 3-year, $45 million contract in free agency.

Sweat Kept Edge Rushers Afloat After Injuries

There was added value to having Sweat on the field after fellow edge rusher Brandon Graham went out with a season-ending injury in Week 12.

Bryce Huff, who the Eagles signed to a 3-year, $51 million free agent contract in March 2024, missed 5 games due to a torn ligament in his wrist but still only finished with 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Sweat, 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, has spent his entire career in Philadelphia after the Eagles drafted him in the fourth round (No. 130 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft out of Florida State. Sweat has 43.0 career sacks, made his lone Pro Bowl in 2021 and had a career high 11.5 sacks in 2022 as he helped lead the Eagles to an NFC Championship.

Buccaneers’ Epic Struggles at Edge Rusher

The more cost effective option for the Buccaneers to improve at edge rusher would likely be to draft one in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling has Tampa Bay projected to take University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the No. 19 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

The Buccaneers’ top pass rushers were their 2 starting defensive tackles — Vita Vea (7.5 sacks) and Calijah Kancey (7.0 sacks) — which isn’t ideal for any team. Because the Buccaneers already have an elite offense, it would make sense to bring in a veteran like Sweat over a rookie to make sure the defense can lift Tampa Bay to legitimate  contender status after an NFC Wild Card Round exit following the 2024 season.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

