Eagles’ $75 Million WR Suffers Another Injury Setback Before Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles have figured out ways to win that aren’t centered around just one player, and the longer they do that the longer they can make sure wide receiver DeVonta Smith is physically right.

The Eagles gave Smith more time to heal when they announced he would be out for a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury and wouldn’t play in a marquee matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

The Eagles are 9-2 and on a 7-game winning streak, with the top seed in the NFC playoffs still in their sights.

Smith was one of 7 Eagles declared inactive against the Ravens, along with fellow wide receiver Johnny Wilson, NFL All-Pro cornerback and 6-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard, Nick Gates and Trevor Keegan. Quarterback Tanner McKee was designated as inactive but has the designation as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

“Smith did not participate in Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions due to the injury, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters earlier Friday he was still waiting to see how Smith was feeling before determining the receiver’s status for the prime-time affair,” Around the NFL’s Nick Shook wrote before the Week 12 road win over the Los Angeles Rams. “Smith didn’t practice Friday, either, and was the only Eagles player ruled out for Sunday.”