Eagles’ $75 Million WR Suffers Another Injury Setback Before Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles have figured out ways to win that aren’t centered around just one player, and the longer they do that the longer they can make sure wide receiver DeVonta Smith is physically right.
The Eagles gave Smith more time to heal when they announced he would be out for a second consecutive game with a hamstring injury and wouldn’t play in a marquee matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.
The Eagles are 9-2 and on a 7-game winning streak, with the top seed in the NFC playoffs still in their sights.
Smith was one of 7 Eagles declared inactive against the Ravens, along with fellow wide receiver Johnny Wilson, NFL All-Pro cornerback and 6-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard, Nick Gates and Trevor Keegan. Quarterback Tanner McKee was designated as inactive but has the designation as the team’s emergency third quarterback.
“Smith did not participate in Wednesday and Thursday practice sessions due to the injury, and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters earlier Friday he was still waiting to see how Smith was feeling before determining the receiver’s status for the prime-time affair,” Around the NFL’s Nick Shook wrote before the Week 12 road win over the Los Angeles Rams. “Smith didn’t practice Friday, either, and was the only Eagles player ruled out for Sunday.”
Smith’s Notable Drop in Production Last 2 Games
While Smith is second on the Eagles behind A.J. Brown with 41 receptions for 516 yards and 4 touchdowns, he’s had a noticeable dip in production the last 2 games he played in, with just 6 receptions for 43 yards and no touchdowns on 9 targets.
Smith is in his fourth season with the Eagles after they selected him No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Smith left the University of Alabama as one of the greatest wide receivers in college football history, winning a pair of College Football Playoff national championships and becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 2021.
With the Eagles, Smith has been nothing short of dynamic, and was on pace for his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. After putting up 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2023, the Eagles rewarded Smith with a 3-year, $75 million contract extension in April 2024.
Smith has also been incredibly durable despite his 6-foot, 170-pound frame, and Sunday’s game will be only the fourth game he’s missed in 4 seasons and the first time he’s missed back-to-back games.
Eagles Have Electric Trio Still Ready to Make Plays
While the Eagles’ defense will be challenged facing the NFL’s second-leading rusher in running back Derrick Henry and the reigning MVP in quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens’ defense will have things even harder. Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley leads the NFL with 1,392 rushing yards and is slowly and steadily making his case to become the next NFL MVP and first running back to earn the honor since Minnesota Vikigns running back Adrian Peterson in 2012.
The Eagles also have a quarterback in Jalen Hurts who is playing arguably the best football of his career and still have 2-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has 39 receptions for 727 yards and 4 touchdowns in just 8 games.
