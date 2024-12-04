Eagles Release Former 1st-Round WR to Make Room for Ex-Bears Role Player

Khari Blasingame has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a few roster tweaks heading into their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

First, Philly waived wide receiver Parris Campbell on December 2. A day later, the Eagles elected to release wideout John Ross from their practice squad to make room for fullback Khari Blasingame, who was released by the Chicago Bears in late October.

In addition to Blasingame, Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes the following players: Ochaun Mathis (linebacker), Tarron Jackson (defensive end), Tariq Castro-Fields (defensive back), Danny Gray (wide receiver), A.J. Woods (defensive back), Gabe Hall (defensive tackle), E.J. Jenkins (tight end), Laekin Vakalahi (offensive tackle), Tyrion Davis-Price (running back), C.J. Uzomah (tight end), Brett Toth (offensive lineman), Parry Nickerson (defensive back), KJ Henry (defensive end), Dallas Gant (linebacker) and Andre’ Sam (safety).

The Eagles are currently banged up at WR, with standout WR2 DeVonta Smith and rookie receiver Johnny Wilson both dealing with hamstring injuries. That makes Campbell’s release specifically just a tad confusing.

Philadelphia Eagles Are Banged Up at WR, TE Heading Into Week 14

Ross’ release doesn’t come as much of a shock. A former first-round pick for Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, the Eagles initially released him during their final roster cuts back in August. He was re-signed to the practice squad shortly after, but has been on the team’s practice squad injured list since Oct. 21 due to an undisclosed injury. He played in just one game for the Eagles this season, catching one pass for 6 yards.

Campbell’s release isn’t a total shocker, either, as his output has also been minimal this season (he has six catches for 30 yards and a TD). Still, with Smith and Wilson both questionable against Carolina, having extra reinforcements at wideout seems like a good idea.

In addition to being banged up at receiver, Philly is hurting at tight end, as starter Dallas Goedert may be facing short-term injured reserve with a knee injury. Versatile tight end-fullback Ben VanSumeren is also lost for the season after suffering a knee injury — and that’s where Philly’s newest addition could come in.

What Will Philadelphia Eagles Be Getting in Former Bears FB Khari Blasingame?

Blasingame will likely help chip in to replace VanSumeren, who was a valuable special teams contributor and an underrated asset as a blocker.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, Blasingame caught on with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. Although waived during final roster cuts, he joined the Vikings’ practice squad. While there, the Tennessee Titans signed him to their active roster in November of 2019.

He stayed with Tennessee for three seasons before heading North in 2022, when he signed a one-year contract with the Bears. He extended his stay in the Windy City with a two-year contract extension in March of 2023. Despite the extension, Chicago wound up releasing him this fall.

Throughout his six-year NFL career, Blasingame has played in 66 games and has amassed 11 carries for 32 yards and 13 receptions for 99 yards. While his stats will impress no one, Blasingame has been a reliable blocker and special teams contributor. He has 687 career offensive snaps to go with 860 special teams snaps, so he’s seen his fair share of action.

With VanSumeren out, expect Blasingame to get the call sometime soon.