Eagles Urged to Make Roster Move for Former Super Bowl MVP

When it comes to his next destination, former Super Bowl MVP edge rusher Von Miller has been casting a wide net this offseason.

Miller, now a free agent after 1 season with the Washington Commanders in 2025, still has value at 37 years old after racking up 9.0 sacks while playing in less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps for Washington.

One thing Miller has indicated he’s looking for from his next team is a winner — no surprise after suffering through a 5-12 season with the Commanders — and the Philadelphia Eagles might just fit the bill.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes signing Miller is the 1 roster move the Eagles need to make before training camp.

“Von Miller admitted that he chose the wrong team before training camp last offseason,” Moton wrote on July 18. “He picked the Washington Commanders over the Seattle Seahawks last summer. Entering his age-37 season, the two-time Super Bowl champion could still help a contender in need of an established edge-rusher. In 2025, he led the Commanders with nine sacks while on the field for just 37 percent of the defensive snaps. Miller is open to a second stint with the Denver Broncos. Perhaps he would be willing to play under former Broncos head coach and defensive play-caller Vic Fangio. If so, the 14-year pro could bolster the Philadelphia Eagles’ outside linebacker group … Miller can provide a much-needed pass-rushing boost and be a closer on the edge in Philadelphia.” Von Miller Teased Homecoming With NFC East Rival Miller’s most recent tease about a new team came when he stirred up a social media frenzy by posting a photoshopped picture of himself in a Dallas Cowboys uniform.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos, played for the Commanders in 2025 on a 1-year, $6 million contract and led the team with 9.0 sacks. It was also the 1st time he played in every regular-season game since 2018. Through the end of the 2025 season, Miller has accumulated a staggering $198.8 million in career earnings.

“Miller played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps in 2025 but managed to log nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback pressures,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on July 3. “He’d be a great addition to a defense that is ready to chase the Super Bowl right now.”

That’s not the Cowboys. It’s the Eagles, though.

Eagles Edge Rushers Dismissed in Position Rankings

The Eagles were completely shut out of ESPN’s annual position rankings — not a single player ended up in the Top 10, honorable mention, or even others receiving votes.

Former Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who signed a 4-year, $120 million free-agent contract with the Carolina Panthers in March, was among those receiving votes.

The Eagles wanted to bring back Phillips but weren’t willing to pay the price the Panthers were — the largest contract in franchise history — but didn’t wait around to make moves once Phillips bounced.

The Eagles sent the Minnesota Vikings a pair of 3rd-round picks for Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard on April 24 and signed him to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension the same day.

Greenard and former 1st-round pick Nolan Smith Jr. are likely starters — and reliable starters — but the Eagles don’t have a game-breaker.

The best of the bunch might be coming off the bench in 6-foot-3, 252-pound edge rusher Jalyx Hunt, who Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called the NFL’s “Best Kept Secret” in 2026 after he became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in 2025.