Eagles RB Saquon Barkley Comes to Defense of Taylor Swift After Boos

The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely throttled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It was a merciless beatdown that saw the Eagles go up 34-0 on the way to a 40-22 victory and their second Super Bowl win in the last decade.

That doesn’t mean there’s necessarily bad blood from the Eagles toward the Chiefs off the field — or their famous girlfriends.

Superstar Eagles running back Saquon Barkley came to the defense of pop superstar Taylor Swift on The Howard Stern Show after boos rained down on her at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

Swift was there to cheer on her longtime boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.