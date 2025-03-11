Eagles Criticized for ‘Unnecessary’ $41.2 Million Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles spent big before the official start of NFL free agency on March 10, headlined by a pair of new deals for a defensive star in NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun and for an offensive star in NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley.

The difference? Baun was a free agent and Barkley still had 2 more years left on the 3 year, $37.75 million contract extension he signed in March 2024.

While the move for Baun was met with widespread praise after he signed a 3-year, $51 million contract extension, the move for Barkley was met mostly with confusion. Barkley signed a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension on March 4 that will keep him with the Eagles through 2028 and would bring his total compensation to $83.2 million from Philadelphia over the lifetime of the deal.

“A recent move that was quietly somewhat bizarre: Saquon Barkley’s two-year, $41.2 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote on March 9. “It was an odd deal because it was so unnecessary. Barkley had two years left on his contract. And in his new deal, the Eagles handed him an additional $22 million in fully guaranteed money in exchange for … almost nothing. Those extra years come in his age-30 and age-31 seasons, extremely late in the career of a running back … it could pretty easily backfire if his play falls off.”

Eagles Made Barkley Highest-Paid RB in NFL History

Part of the genius behind the Eagles signing Barkley at least one full year before they probably needed to even consider an extension is it makes Philly the de facto destination for free agent running backs for the foreseeable future. Which could come in handy.

“That’s simply a remarkable piece of business,” Philly Sports Network’s Liam Jenkins wrote on his official X account. “Saquon Barkley is going absolutely nowhere and the Eagles reward the most gifted running back this generation to keep him here They also save immediate cap space in doing so.”

Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season in 2024 as he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and led the Eagles to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

“Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 4. “The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing. The Eagles are taking the rare step of extending Barkley one year into his three-year deal — and in the same league year in which they signed him to the initial contract.”

Barkley’s Injury History Raises Some Concerns

While Barkley went through 2024 relatively unscathed, his injury history is cause for some concern. Prior to last season, Barkley had missed multiple games due to injury in 5 of 6 NFL seasons, including all but 2 games in 2021 with a torn ACL.

The 3-time NFL All-Pro only missed one game last season, and that was for precautionary measures as the Eagles had already locked in the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs ahead of their regular season finale against the New York Giants.