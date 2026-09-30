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Eagles Get Hit With Suggestion To Bench Struggling 32-Year-Old Veteran

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet is seen prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before the Philadelphia Eagles’ Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears, there was a belief that Marcus Epps could be on thin ice, playing for his job.

Through the first two weeks of action, the Eagles’ safety duo of Epps and Andrew Mukuba was under a spotlight for the wrong reasons.

After seeing Case Keenum, a third-string quarterback, carve up the Eagles’ secondary, there are analysts calling for the safety’s job.

The Eagles don’t have a ton of depth at the position, but Michael Carter is waiting in the wings and ready to take full advantage of an opportunity that gets him on the field consistently.

Eagles Get Hit With Suggestion To Bench Struggling 32-Year-Old Veteran

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: K’Von Wallace #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Marcus Epps #22 after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Start Michael Carter,” Eagles On SI’s Ed Kracz suggested this week.

“His battle with Epps went deep into the summer before Epps did something to win the job. Maybe Epps’ experience gave him the final edge, and Carter was transitioning from cornerback. The season is nearly a month old now. Transition time is up. Throw Carter in there more. Perhaps we saw that happen in Chicago when Epps played just 27 snaps (38 percent) to Carter’s 20 (28 percent).”

The Eagles saw in real time that Epps needed limited action compared to what he’s seen through the first couple of games. Now, we’ll see what Vic Fangio decides after he gets to review the tape.

If Fangio and the Eagles continue to roll with Epps in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the decision would be seen as controversial. Therefore, if the Eagles decide to give the Carter idea a go, it would be the popular decision at this point.

Eagles Make Notable Roster Decision

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers before the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Beyond Carter, the Eagles also decided to call up Kenny Moore.

The veteran defensive back was added to the team just days before the Bears game, but he wasn’t elevated from the practice squad. That changed on Tuesday. Moore could be at practice this week, preparing for a game role on Sunday against the Rams.

While Moore is an option at safety, he is better suited at cornerback in the nickel. The assumption is that if Moore plays, he would replace Cooper DeJean, who would move back to safety. The Eagles have options to get creative, and they will likely do what they can to try to help out the situation as Epps struggles.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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