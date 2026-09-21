Top Available NFL TEs For Eagles After Dallas Goedert’s Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles might be in the market for a tight end soon.

During the team’s Week 2 battle against the Tennessee Titans, the veteran star Dallas Goedert left early with a suspected knee injury.

Although Goedert’s injury wasn’t serious enough for him to leave for the locker room, he never returned to the game.

Now, the Eagles are looking at a potential multi-week absence for Goedert.

TEs For The Eagles To Consider

The Eagles are thin in depth at the tight end position.

Goedert has been the sure starter since the beginning of training camp, and the team has had plenty of question marks behind him.

With Goedert potentially on pace to miss time, the Eagles might have to dip into the free agency market for some help.

Zach Ertz

This feels like the most obvious play for the Eagles.

For over a month, there have been countless rumors about the mutual interest between Ertz and the Eagles. Still, nothing has come from it.

Ertz is 35 and fresh off an ACL injury. He was ready to return back in August, and recently had a solid run with the Washington Commanders.

Before going down, Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last year. In 2024, Ertz totaled 654 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. He has familiarity with the team and clearly still had plenty of gas in the tank before going down.

According to Spotrac, Ertz’s predicted market value is set at $2.2 million.

Taysom Hill

One of the most notable gadget players in the NFL.

Hill entered the NFL as a quarterback and left as a tight end. Unlike Ertz, Hill isn’t a high-volume target, which makes him a questionable addition. His career-year in receptions came during the 2023 season, when he totaled 291 yards and two touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints.

He’s far from a polished tight end, but he’s available with a predicted market value of $2.1 million, according to Spotrac.

Will Dissly

The 30-year-old free agent played stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2024, Dissly caught 50 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled to stay healthy last season, appearing in just three games. He finished the year with just four catches and 43 yards. The Chargers released Dissly back in March.

Clearly, injuries are a factor, which doesn’t bode well for the Eagles. His market value is predicted to be much higher, set at $5.5 million, but it’s hard to imagine Dissly’s actual market forcing a team like the Eagles to go that high.