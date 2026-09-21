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Top Available NFL TEs For Eagles After Dallas Goedert’s Injury

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Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles might be in the market for a tight end soon.

During the team’s Week 2 battle against the Tennessee Titans, the veteran star Dallas Goedert left early with a suspected knee injury.

Although Goedert’s injury wasn’t serious enough for him to leave for the locker room, he never returned to the game.

Now, the Eagles are looking at a potential multi-week absence for Goedert.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass for a touchdown against Quan Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

TEs For The Eagles To Consider

The Eagles are thin in depth at the tight end position.

Goedert has been the sure starter since the beginning of training camp, and the team has had plenty of question marks behind him.

With Goedert potentially on pace to miss time, the Eagles might have to dip into the free agency market for some help.

Zach Ertz

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates with Jayden Daniels #5 after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This feels like the most obvious play for the Eagles.

For over a month, there have been countless rumors about the mutual interest between Ertz and the Eagles. Still, nothing has come from it.

Ertz is 35 and fresh off an ACL injury. He was ready to return back in August, and recently had a solid run with the Washington Commanders.

Before going down, Ertz had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last year. In 2024, Ertz totaled 654 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games. He has familiarity with the team and clearly still had plenty of gas in the tank before going down.

According to Spotrac, Ertz’s predicted market value is set at $2.2 million.

Taysom Hill

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 23: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints in action in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

One of the most notable gadget players in the NFL.

Hill entered the NFL as a quarterback and left as a tight end. Unlike Ertz, Hill isn’t a high-volume target, which makes him a questionable addition. His career-year in receptions came during the 2023 season, when he totaled 291 yards and two touchdowns with the New Orleans Saints.

He’s far from a polished tight end, but he’s available with a predicted market value of $2.1 million, according to Spotrac.

Will Dissly

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: Will Dissly #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts as he comes to the dielines during a 27-17 win over the Tennessee Titans # of the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old free agent played stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2024, Dissly caught 50 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns. He struggled to stay healthy last season, appearing in just three games. He finished the year with just four catches and 43 yards. The Chargers released Dissly back in March.

Clearly, injuries are a factor, which doesn’t bode well for the Eagles. His market value is predicted to be much higher, set at $5.5 million, but it’s hard to imagine Dissly’s actual market forcing a team like the Eagles to go that high.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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