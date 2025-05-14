Eagles Predicted to Trade for 2,565-Yard Star Receiver for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, but their roster is not the same as it was when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Their defense has been depleted by trades and free agency. However, their offense is still explosive as they have Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Saquon Barkley running the ball 30 times a game.

Notwithstanding the roster turnover. The Philadelphia Eagles are still one of the best teams in the NFL, according to Mike Hennelly of The Wrightway Sports Network.

“Although Barkley was the focal point a season ago, the Eagles feature an elite wide receiver duo. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are one of the top, if not the best, duos in football,” Hennelly said. “They combined for 1,912 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.”

The Trade Idea

The Eagles are still looking for a reliable third receiver and did not select one with their 10 selections in the NFL Draft.

TWSN’s Marissa Myers believes a wide receiver from the NFC South could solve Philadelphia’s search for a WR3. With the New Orleans Saints entering a murky situation in 2025, the organization could look to move on from Chris Olave.

The Eagles also have a good working relationship with the Saints, as former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the New Orleans Saints’ new head coach.

“Olave’s speed, and route running have made him a nightmare to guard off the line, and that would be a key factor in the Eagles wanting to trade for Olave as well,” Myers wrote.

Olave would probably welcome the trade as he can play with an established quarterback and join a Super Bowl-caliber team.

“Having a fresh start on a team like Philadelphia would benefit Olave as well,” Myers said. ” In this scenario he wouldn’t be looked at as the primary receiver, which would lead to less chances for him to get injured, and would be able to be a headache for defensive coordinators to try to plan for all three wide receivers at once.”

An Embarrassment of Riches

Adding a player like Olave would be borderline unfair to the rest of the league. The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is so dynamic and explosive. It would be even better with Olave on the field with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

The former Ohio State product was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year career, but when healthy is one of the best in the business.

Olave is also only 24 years old and has a budding career ahead of him.

“Although his injury history is alarming, that’s the nature of the sport. Olave had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, including career highs in yards (1,123) and touchdowns (5) in 2023,” Myers wrote. “He played in just eight games a season ago due to two separate concussions.”

The odds against the trade are large, but it would further separate the Eagles from the rest of the NFC as they drive to defend their title.

“The resources needed to acquire Olave aren’t worth it for a championship-caliber team like the Eagles,” Myers said. “It would be fun, but it’s a move that Howie Roseman doesn’t have to make.”