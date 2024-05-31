Trade Proposal Lands Eagles $60 Million Pro Bowl WR

Current Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is skipping out on the team’s voluntary organized team activities (OTAs), igniting trade rumors. Could the Philadelphia Eagles be a potential trade partner?

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report thinks so.

“Denver is probably a year or two away from being a legitimate playoff contender. It would make sense to acquire draft picks for an aging player who wants a new contract, especially since the trade rumors will only intensify if the Broncos stumble out of the gates,” Holder wrote on May 30, adding:

“The Philadelphia Eagles have the fifth-most cap space available in the NFL right now at roughly $26.8 million. Also, free-agent signee DeVante Parker surprisingly retired in mid-May, and Parker was likely going to be the Eagles’ jump-ball specialist this season.”

Is a Trade for Courtland Sutton a Possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles?

COURTLAND SUTTON WITH ANOTHER CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE 😱 pic.twitter.com/dsOZPXcMtQ — PFF (@PFF) December 10, 2023

As Heavy’s Josh Buckhalter noted, Jeremy Fowler reported on the May 18 episode of “SportsCenter” there has been “no real progress” on a contract extension between Sutton and the Broncos so far this offseason. Sutton inked a four-year, $60 million extension with Denver in 2021 and would like to get a new deal done.

While that doesn’t mean progress won’t be made, it does leave the door open a bit for other teams to inquire about the Broncos WR. After the retirement of Parker, Philly will likely be looking to add WR help. “Sutton could fill that role and create a dangerous trio of wideouts with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as Philadelphia attempts to make another Super Bowl run,” Holder added.

Sutton has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Broncos. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards (15.4 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Last season, in 16 games (14 starts), the 6-foot-4, 216-pound veteran hauled in 59 passes for 772 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and 10 TDs.

Fowler also reported the 28-year-old Sutton would “like to see” his $13.6 million salary for the upcoming season go up to the “$15-$16 million range,” and the Eagles may not want to pay that much, particularly after the extensions they have already doled out at the position.

Thus, a trade for Sutton is possible, but unlikely.

A Closer Look at the Money

The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman have been incredibly active this offseason, particularly where contract extensions are concerned.

They signed wideout DeVonta Smith to a three-year, $75 million ($51 million guaranteed) extension, also inking top WR A.J. Brown to a three-year, $96 million deal. Per Over the Cap, Smith and Brown’s 2024 salaries combined are just over $20 million. They could afford to add another wideout to the mix this year.

That said, both Smith and Brown’s salaries will go up from here. Brown’s cap hit is just under $12 million in 2024, but it balloons to $17.6 million in 2025 and $23.5 million in 2026. Smith’s $8.1 million cap hit this coming season will stay at $7.6 million in 2025, but goes up to $10.7 million in 2026.

Considering the team’s current allocation of funds, would Philadelphia really want to pay another wideout north of $13-14 million per year? That’s unlikely.

Still, imagining a receiver of Sutton’s size in addition to the playmakers already on Philly’s offense is enough to get Eagles Nation excited. If Sutton would be open to playing for a tad less in order to join a contender, Philly could certainly be an option.