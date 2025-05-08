Trade Proposal Lands Eagles ‘Legitimate’ WR3 Option From NFC North

If you weren’t sure exactly how much Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has dominated other NFL executives lately … well it’s kind of the equivalent of what the Eagles have done to other NFL teams in recent years.

That is, it’s really no contest.

Roseman’s tour de force since he got his job back as general manager in 2019 — he previously held the spot from 2010 to 2014 — is most evident in 2 Super Bowl appearances in the last 3 years and a Super Bowl win following the 2024 season.

Off the field, we can point to the Eagles’ stockpile of draft picks as another example of Roseman’s domination. The Eagles have 20 picks over the 2025 and 2026 NFL drafts, including 12 in 2026 alone thanks to a handful of compensatory picks.

While Philadelphia doesn’t have a lot of weaknesses on either side of the ball, one thing Roseman can do with those picks is trade one to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for wide receiver Romeo Doubs and give the Eagles a massive upgrade at WR3.

“Doubs’ status with the organization could be tenuous after some rough moments in 2024,” Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells wrote on May 7. “He was suspended for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team after missing multiple practices … Doubs is also entering the final season of his rookie contract with a $3.6 million cap hit, so it wouldn’t be difficult for other teams to fit him on the roster.”

One deal might look like wide receiver Jahan Dotson along with a fifth or sixth round pick in exchange for Doubs and a fifth or sixth round pick.

Eagles Traded for WR3 Before 2024 Season

If the past is any indication of how the Eagles should move forward, it might be good luck to make a deal for a WR3 before the season.

In August 2024, the Eagles traded with the Washington Commanders for Dotson, a former first round pick (No. 16 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft, along with a 2025 fifth round pick in exchange for a 2025 third round pick, 2025 fifth round pick and 2025 seventh round pick before the 2024 season.

While Dotson didn’t produce many dividends during the regular season, he may have reached the break even point with his play in the postseason, where he scored a touchdown in an NFC Wild Card Win over the Packers and set up the opening touchdown with a 28-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Doubs Has Been Consistent Contributor

While Doubs did have a minor meltdown over his lack of involvement with the passing game early in the 2024 season, if we’re going off numbers alone we can see a wide receiver as solid as it gets when it comes to a WR3, and one that has upside that could even put him as a WR2 on some teams and might fit perfectly behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Through Doubs’ first 3 NFL seasons he has 17-game averages of 58 receptions, 672 yards and 6 touchdowns, including 46 receptions for 601 yards and 4 touchdowns in just 13 games in 2024 — he was suspended for one game over the unexcused absence and missed 3 more games due to a concussion.