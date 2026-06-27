Former Eagles WR A.J. Brown Predicted to Threaten NFL Record

While there have been 9 players in NFL history to crack 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, there has yet to be just 1 to do it when it comes to receiving yards.

Not that a few haven’t come close — 6 times a player has had at least 1,800 receiving yards. Twice, a player has cracked the 1,900-yard mark — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in 2021 with 1,947 yards and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson’s NFL single-season record 1,964 yards in 2014.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks believes 1 player has a chance to become the first 2,000-yard NFL wide receiver in 2026, and that player is New England Patriots wide receiver and former Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown.

Brooks called Brown a “dark horse” candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year — something he would almost certainly win if he hits 2,000 yards, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility, catching passes from quarterback and NFL MVP runner-up quarterback Drake Maye.

Blockbuster Trade Sent A.J. Brown To Patriots

The Eagles traded Brown to the Patriots in exchange for a 2028 1st round pick on June 1, and after several years of Brown turning the Eagles’ locker room into his own personal reboot of Peyton Place.

“Finally! The Eagles have agreed to trade three-time Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots, who will send a 2028 1st-round pick and 2027 5th-round pick to Philadelphia, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on June 1. “After months of speculation, it’s about to be official: A.J. Brown is a Patriot.”

The move also came with a jersey number switch — Brown will go from his signature No. 11 with the Eagles to wearing No. 1 with the Patriots.

“Brown’s existence in Philadelphia became a soap opera drama, prompting the need for a fresh start somewhere else,” Brooks wrote on June 26. “Now in New England, the eighth-year pro appears motivated to prove his worth as one of the NFL’s premier receivers. He joins a squad with an MVP-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye who dominated the AFC in 2025 while adjusting to a new system and scheme in just his second pro season. With Brown slotted into the WR1 role — and surrounded by a collection of pass catchers with diverse games (possession receiver Romeo Doubs, designated deep threat Kyle Williams, dirty-work specialist Mack Hollins) — the three-time second-team All-Pro could produce a spectacular stat line that pushes him close to the 2,000-yard mark. Moreover, a bounce-back campaign would silence Brown’s critics and put the spotlight back on his dynamic game.”

A.J. Brown Has Talent to Make Records Fall

In Philadelphia, Brown became known for what seemed like constant complaining about the offense over the last few years — specifically about the abilities (or lack thereof) of quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts.

In New England, he’s now paired with arguably the NFL’s best young quarterback in 2024 No. 3 overall pick and 2025 NFL MVP runner-up Drake Maye, who led the Patriots on a surprise run to the Super Bowl following the 2025 season.

Brown has been 1 of the NFL’s dominant wide receivers throughout his career, and it’s the 2nd time he’s been traded in exchange for a 1st round pick — the Eagles sent a 1st round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown before the 2022 season.

“New England was one of AJ Brown’s preferred destinations, in part because of (head coach) Mike Vrabel,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Brown played for Vrabel from 2019-2021 with the Titans, and the two have maintained a connection beyond football, according to Vrabel.”

“A new weapon for Drake Maye in AJ Brown, a bona fide No. 1 receiver who now reunites with Mike Vrabel in New England,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account following the trade.

The Eagles made an aggressive move to negate some of the fallout from Brown’s exit by trading up with the Dallas Cowboys to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon in the 1st round (No. 20 overall) of the 2026 NFL draft.