Conflicting Reports Emerge on Potential Steelers Trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Pittsburgh Steelers fans appear to be all-in on a trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. But does the organization agree?

Two respected NFL insiders offered conflicting reports on August 6.

“I don’t expect Pittsburgh to be a landing spot at all,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter told the Pat McAfee Show on August 6. “I think Pittsburgh — like a lot of teams — checked into this. Here’s the price it would take for the 49ers. Here’s the price it would take from Brandon Aiyuk… Inevitably, with most teams, it’s not going to work.”

"A Brandon Aiyuk deal will be very complicated to get done.. If any team is gonna complete a deal they're gonna have to satisfy the demands of the 49ers and Aiyuk.. It could happen in an hour or it couldn’t happen it all" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WdVllGJnh3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2024

Nearly two hours later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport practically refuted Schefter’s update on “Inside Training Camp Live.”

From Inside Training Camp Live: The latest on the Brandon Aiyuk, as the #49ers continue active trade discussions with the #Steelers, #Browns, and #Patriots, at the least. All three teams are still in it. pic.twitter.com/c5NMAKKI5J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2024

“My understanding is there are active trade discussions between the San Francisco 49ers and several teams,” Rapoport began. “My understanding is the Pittsburgh Steelers have had discussions with the 49ers about potentially trading Brandon Aiyuk. They are for sure in it right now.”

Rapoport reminded that the Steelers are one of “several” teams that are involved in trade discussions with San Francisco, confirming the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots as two of the other contenders. The remaining bidders have not been revealed at this time.

However, that — “for sure in it right now” — statement is a clear deviation from Schefter.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo sided with his colleague, Rapoport, not long after, informing that “no [team] is out of” the hunt for Aiyuk as of August 6 — including the Steelers.

49ers Beat Reporter Says Steelers ‘Effectively No Longer an Option’ for Brandon Aiyuk Trade

The Schefter and Rapoport updates came the day after a breaking news story courtesy of 49ers beat reporter Matt Maiocco and NBC Sports on the evening of August 5.

“The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night,” Maiocco reported. Adding: “Now it’s up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said.”

Later in the article, Maiocco mentioned the Steelers. Stating: “The [Washington] Commanders have removed themselves from trade talks for Aiyuk, and the Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands, the source said.”

He also noted that “the 49ers likely would acquire a veteran wide receiver and a package of draft picks from the Browns or the Patriots.”

On August 6, Rapoport did acknowledge that the Browns and Patriots are “certainly further along” in getting a deal done than the Steelers.