Steelers Give New Update on Alex Highsmith to Start Final Week of OTAs

Questions surfaced around edge rusher Alex Highsmith after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed fellow edge rusher Nick Herbig to a big extension at the beginning of June. But all appears to be well with the Steelers and Highsmith.

With a lot of veterans gone for the spring, Highsmith was still at Steelers practice Monday. Steelers photographer Taylor Ollason shared a picture of the edge rusher on the practice field on the official team website.

Pittsburgh’s offseason workout session Monday was closed to the media.

Highsmith was back on the practice field Monday after missing a session of the team’s mandatory minicamp on June 3. Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten indicated Highsmith missed that practice because of an illness.

Highsmith is entering his seventh season with the Steelers in 2026. He had a team-high 9.5 sacks with 50 combined tackles, including 15 tackles for loss last season. Highsmith also registered 19 quarterback hits, three pass defenses and one forced fumbles in 13 games during 2025.

Alex Highsmith Returns to Steelers Practice

Highsmith appearing on the field Monday was more notable than the average June practice appearance. That’s because after Herbig’s extension, some pundits questioned whether Highsmith would seek a revised contract.

Herbig, who is a Steelers backup edge rusher, now has a higher average annual salary in his contract than Highsmith.

Highsmith’s absence came the day after Herbig inked his new deal.

But Highsmith back at a voluntary workout should put to rest any question of bad feelings.

“For now, Highsmith seems to be taking Herbig’s extension in stride. A former college walk-on, Highsmith is regarded as a hard worker and solid teammate who doesn’t complain or point fingers,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “He’s yet to speak to reporters since Herbig’s contract, but the fact he opted to attend a voluntary workout with emphasis on the younger players signals there’s no bad blood between him and the team.”

The Steelers will hold their final offseason practices this week. The team is practicing Tuesday and then will again Thursday and Friday.

After June 12, the Steelers are done with team activities until training camp.

Highsmith One of a Couple Veterans at Steelers OTAs This Week

Surely there will be more updates about which players are in attendance for the Steelers final week of offseason workouts. But according to the photos the team posted on its website, a few notable veterans were with Highsmith on the field Monday.

Herbig was pictured also on the field with Highsmith. Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, guard Spencer Anderson and safety Jaquan Brisker also attended Monday’s workout, based on the team’s photos.

Brisker joined the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. So, of those five players, he potentially has the most adjusting to do before the 2026 regular season.

However, with a new head coach and mostly new coaching staff, all Steelers players are adjusting this offseason.

It’s good to see some veterans taking the opportunity this week’s offseason workouts provide to further prepare for the upcoming season.

Nick Herbig Signed New Contract With Steelers

One of the biggest questions for a player already on the Steelers roster this offseason was with Herbig. Would the team be willing and able to sign him to a long-term deal?

The Steelers answered that question on June 2.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers signed Herbig to a 4-year, $100 million contract. The deal included $42 million guaranteed.

Before the extension, Herbig was entering the fourth and final season of his rookie deal. Herbig will keep his $5.4 million cap hit for 2026, and then he will begin making an average of $25 million per season next year.

Herbig’s cap hit in 2027 will be $25.24 million.

The move was somewhat surprising considering Highsmith and T.J. Watt, who play the same position, already have cap hits ranked in the top four on Pittsburgh’s roster. But Highsmith has just two years left on his contract.

That means 2027 will be the only season the Steelers have all three edge rushers on the roster with cap hits for each exceeding $20 million.

Of course, Highsmith won’t want that to be the case. He will likely seek another contract keeping him in Pittsburgh beyond 2027.

But as of June 9, it appears Highsmith will probably seek his next contract after 2026.