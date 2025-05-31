Steelers Announce Already Parting Ways With Rookie DE

The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their final offseason roster spot opening with wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig on Tuesday. But the team has another vacancy on their roster after the release of rookie defensive end Blake Mangelson.

The Steelers announced on social media Friday afternoon that they released Mangelson from their 90-man offseason roster. The team moved on from the rookie about a month after signing him as an undrafted free agent.

Mangelson’s agent announced with a post on X on April 28 that the defensive end was signing with the Steelers. The rookie also received an invite to Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamp.

Mangelson participated at Steelers rookie minicamp from May 9-11. The team’s offseason workouts with the entire team began on May 27.

Steelers Release DE Blake Mangelson

Mangelson signed with Pittsburgh after playing four seasons at BYU from 2021-24. As a senior last fall, he posted 37 combined tackles, including six tackles for loss with two sacks. Mangelson also had one interception and one pass defense.

In 41 college games overall, Mangelson registered 82 combined tackles, including 12 tackles for loss with 2.5 sacks, four pass defenses and one interception.

Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle suggested the defensive end was undersized for what the Steeles typically like to have up front on defense.

“The 6-foot-5, 279-pound defensive lineman had sufficient length with 33-inch arms, but he is a little lighter than ideal in the Steelers’ odd-front defense with ends required to play both over tackle and inside over guard,” wrote McCorkle.

Mangelson always faced an uphill battle to make the Steelers roster. Now, he will have to find another opportunity to participate in training camp.

Captain Cameron Heyward along with recently highly drafted defensive linemen Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon are expected to play the most along Pittsburgh’s defensive front in 2025. The Steelers drafted Harmon at No. 21 overall in the first round.

Pittsburgh also added defensive lineman Yahya Black in the fifth round and signed veteran Daniel Ekuale in free agency. Defensive linemen Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee and Dean Lowry will compete for the remaining active roster spots along the team’s defensive line.

Rounding out the defensive linemen on the Steelers offseason roster are Jacob Slade, Domenique Davis and Esezi Otomewo.

Steelers Opening Roster Spot for Aaron Rodgers?

Even with the release of Mangelson, the Steelers have 90 players on their offseason roster. However, Pittsburgh is permitted 91 players this summer because outside linebacker Julius Welschof is exempt from the 90-man roster as part of the NFL’s international player program.

Therefore, the Steelers can sign another player without needing to release someone. It’s possible Pittsburgh opened the roster spot with Mangelson’s release to have space to add a quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is the obvious addition the Steelers could make. It’s been nearly 12 weeks since the team began their pursuit of the four-time MVP. But this spring, Rodgers has not signed with any team because he’s made personal issues with people close to him his top priority.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is another potential target for Pittsburgh. The Falcons are trying to offload Cousins and his contract this offseason. The longer Rodgers leaves the Steelers waiting, the more likely Pittsburgh is to accept Atlanta’s terms and acquire Cousins.

NFL pundits at various points over the past three months have called Rodgers and Cousins targets for the Steelers.

Right now, arguing the Steelers released Mangelson to add a quarterback is pure speculation. But if Mike Tomlin’s team adds another signal-caller, it does make the most sense for them to do that before minicamp begins on June 10.