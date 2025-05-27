Steelers Announce Signing Experienced College WR From Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new wide receiver. The team announced Tuesday it signed undrafted rookie wideout Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Undrafted from Arizona, Lemonious-Craig was at Steelers rookie minicamp. He is the fourth player (third rookie) the team has signed who was invited to the minicamp.

Lemonious-Craig appeared in 47 college games across five seasons in the PAC-12. He played his first three years with Colorado and then transferred to Arizona after Deion Sanders’ arrival with the Buffaloes.

His best statistical season in college was his last one with Colorado. He had 23 catches for 359 receiving yards, averaging 15.6 yards per reception, with three touchdowns in 2022.

During two seasons with Arizona, Lemonious-Craig had 45 catches for 468 yards and four scores. He registered 172 receiving yards with 17 receptions and one touchdown during 2024.

There’s way to sugar coat it — this wasn’t the first wide receiver move Steelers Nation wanted after the team traded starter George Pickens on May 7.

While there’s no doubting Lemonious-Craig will arrive in Pittsburgh well-seasoned from his college career, all his experience didn’t lead to much production. Lemonious-Craig never reached 400 receiving yards in a single college season.

Furthermore, he averaged 20.5 receiving yards per game in his college career.

A receiver experienced on the NFL level would have been the best fit for Pittsburgh. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly named Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen as possibilities on May 22.

But adding Lemonious-Craig doesn’t mean the Steelers won’t add another veteran receiver later. It just appears the Steelers liked what they saw from the undrafted receiver at rookie minicamp enough to want to see more.

The Steelers didn’t make a corresponding move to add Lemonious-Craig. The Steelers were able to do that because they are permitted to have 91 players on their offseason roster.

Outside linebacker Julius Welschof is technically exempt from the 90-man roster as part of the NFL’s international player program.

The other three players the Steelers signed from their rookie minicamp were rookie offensive tackle Gareth Warren and running back Max Hurleman, along with veteran running back Trey Sermon.

Steelers WR Depth Entering Offseason Workouts

With the addition of Lemonious-Craig, the Steelers have a little more receiver depth as they begin offseason workouts after Memorial Day.

DK Metcalf, Robert Woods and Calvin Austin III sit at the top of Pittsburgh’s receiving depth chart. Metcalf is, by far, the top wideout, with the rest of the group competing for playing time to replace Pickens.

Austin has the most upside, as he had his best season with 548 receiving yards last year. Woods has the most experience, as he’s accumulated 683 catches with 8,233 receiving yards in 12 NFL campaigns.

The Steelers have high hopes for 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson as well. Wilson only played one game as a rookie because of injuries.

Veteran receivers Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller have a strong chance to make Pittsburgh’s roster. Skowronek was a key contributor for the Steelers on special teams last season.

The Steelers also have receivers Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon, Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams on their roster. Like Lemonious-Craig, Taylor and Williams are undrafted rookies.