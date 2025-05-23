Steelers ‘May Consider Dumping’ Disappointing Third-Round Talent

The Pittsburgh Steelers have beefed up at defensive line and outside linebacker this offseason, and that could squeeze former third-round draft pick DeMarvin Leal out of a roster spot in 2025.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox identified Leal as the Steelers’ “best player who could still be cut” on May 16, and he made a fair case for why the disappointing former prospect might be the odd man out this summer.

“2022 third-round pick DeMarvin Leal has shown flashes for the Steelers, but he’s never emerged as a starter and missed most of last season with a neck injury,” Knox began.

“After Pittsburgh re-signed Isaiahh Loudermilk and used a first-round pick on Derrick Harmon, it may consider dumping Leal and the final year of his rookie contract,” he continued. Concluding: “Doing so would save $1.4 million in 2025 cap space.”

Steelers Beat Reporter Admits He Doesn’t Know Where DeMarvin Leal ‘Fits’ on 2025 Roster

The Steelers don’t need to cut Leal for cap savings, as they have plenty of financial space as of May 23 — at just under $32 million in available cap according to Over the Cap.

The real reason they could part ways with the soon-to-be 25-year-old is that he has no clear role.

During a mailbag post on May 22, veteran Pittsburgh beat reporter Mark Kaboly fielded a question on Leal, and he acknowledged that the ex-third-rounder sort of finds himself in no man’s land ahead of camp season.

“I think you hit the nail on the head here,” Kaboly responded after a fan asked if Leal had either gained enough weight to play defensive end this offseason or slimmed down enough to play outside linebacker.

“[Leal is] too small to be a defensive end and too big to be an edge,” Kaboly voiced. “I haven’t seen him yet this year, but I would assume there won’t be much change in body composition.”

“[Leal] was a work in progress the day he was drafted, and the Steelers knew that,” the Pittsburgh insider reminded. Adding: “It hasn’t turned out well for the Steelers so far.”

Kaboly finished his answer by admitting he doesn’t “know where [Leal] fits on this roster as we sit here today.”

Steelers Have Replaced DeMarvin Leal Multiple Times

It’s unclear who Leal would compete with for a roster spot this summer, and that’s part of the problem, as Kaboly alluded above.

Leal has 1.0 NFL sack since entering the league, along with just 3 tackles for a loss and 33 total tackles. He has not been impactful as a pass rusher or run defender, and the Steelers’ recent additions hint that they could be moving on this year.

If you look at the past few Pittsburgh offseasons, the Steelers have replaced Leal several times since he was selected.

Knox mentioned Loudermilk and Harmon, but they also drafted edge rushers Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer, and defensive linemen like Keeanu Benton, Yahya Black and Logan Lee — not to mention Pittsburgh has brought in several veteran free agents over the years.

On the current 90-man roster alone, players like Daniel Ekuale, Dean Lowry and Jeremiah Moon could potentially block Leal’s path to playing time. And that’s simply because they better fit head coach Mike Tomlin’s defensive system.

Leal, on the other hand, does not, and a fresh start might do everyone some good in 2025.