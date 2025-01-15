Steelers Get Open Offer From Former $140 Million 3-Time All-Pro WR

Among the growing list of Pittsburgh Steelers problems to address this offseason is the need for more talent at wide receiver — whether the organization decides to keep George Pickens or not.

The Steelers danced around the idea of acquiring another big-name pass-catcher all last spring and summer, and then again before the trade deadline. In the end, they chose to do very little, bringing in veteran Mike Williams.

Although we’re just getting started on the 2025 offseason, one superstar wideout has already offered his services to Pittsburgh — should he become available. That player is a familiar target, former three-time first-team All-Pro and six-time 1,000-yard wide receiver Davante Adams.

“Oh, 100%,” Adams told FanDuel TV host Kay Adams when asked if he’d like to play for head coach Mike Tomlin on her “Up & Adams” show on January 14.

“I love Mike [Tomlin],” Davante Adams went on. “I think anytime that you have a coach that’s a player’s coach and you can tell that they’ve got a way with their guys. Those type of coaches — whether they coach me or not — they always win me over.”

“I’ve had nothing but respect for him,” the veteran playmaker added, “and it’s been mutual.”

At age 32, Adams showed that he still has something left in the tank with the New York Jets, posting 854 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns over his 11-game tenure. The 2024 resurgence included back-to-back 100-plus-yard outings against the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, at 109 and 198 receiving yards, respectively.

It’s Not the First Time the Steelers Have Been Connected to Davante Adams

For some Steelers fans, Adams may feel like somewhat of a recycled WR target, while others may see this long-rumored possibility as a long-time coming.

Adams has been shopped around the past several years and the Steelers are generally in the market for a veteran pass-catcher — so the connection has occurred more than once, to say the least. Whether we’re talking about Adams’ exit from the Green Bay Packers organization, or his rocky Las Vegas Raiders tenure that often-featured trade rumors.

Adams spent the second half of 2024 reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York, but the Jets seem very ready to move on from both former Packers superstars as they rebuild behind a new general manager and head coach.

Heck, there’s a world where the Steelers go after both Rodgers and Adams, let’s say both are released.

Pittsburgh has reportedly been willing to make an “aggressive offer” for Adams as recently as last October, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Would they do so again this spring?

Explaining Davante Adams’ Contract Situation With Jets

If you’re wondering what the deal is with Adams’ contract in 2025, you’re probably not alone. It’s a tricky situation where the player holds all the power, and Adams appears to be waiting on the Jets’ decision at quarterback with Rodgers.

“When his eventual trade to the Jets was hanging in the balance, sources say Adams and his camp were adamant that his contract years for 2025 and 2026 remained untouched,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport explained on December 8. “The 2024 year was restructured for salary cap reasons, but the final two years of the five-year, $141.25 million contract he signed with the Raiders were left alone.”

“While not a big deal at the time, that decision gave Adams the leverage to decide his own fate after this season,” Rapoport continued. “If Rodgers isn’t brought back (or he decides to retire), Adams will get to decide his future.”

The insider then detailed why that is, from a leverage standpoint.

“Adams is on the books for $35.64 million for each year in 2025 and 2026,” he reminded. “The Jets will never pay him that kind of money at age 33 and 34. All sides know those numbers will have to be redone. If Adams wants out, he can simply decline any offers to redo the deal and wait until they release him before free agency begins on March 12 (rather than carry that number into the new league year).”

This allows Adams to control his own path in 2025.

It also means that the Steelers will not have to trade for Adams in order to get him. They simply have to remain patient, as he will likely become a free agent in the coming months.