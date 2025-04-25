NFL Fans Offer Heartfelt Messages to Steelers First-Rounder After His Mom Dies

The NFL Draft can be a roller coaster of emotions for a lot of prospects. That was certainly the case for defensive lineman Derrick Harmon this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Harmon at No. 21 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon received the opportunity to tell his mother, who was on life support in a hospital, that he had been drafted.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, died hours after learning her son was heading to the Steelers.

“Derrick Harmon’s mom, who was on life support, passed away shortly after he went to the hospital and got to tell her he had been drafted by the Steelers,” tweeted Dulac.

Derrick Harmon’s mom, who was on life support, passed away shortly after he went to the hospital and got to tell her he had been drafted by the Steelers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) April 25, 2025

Dulac’s tweet received more than one million views and thousands of responses in support for Harmon in less than two hours.

“That’s so sad RIP,” a Pittsburgh sports account tweeted with a praying emoji.

“My condolences to the Harmon family,” tweeted NY Daily News’ Antwan V. Staley, who also included a praying emoji.

“I can’t fathom the emotions that young man is going through,” wrote a San Francisco 49ers artwork account. “Prayers to him and his family.”

“At least she got to see her son achieve his dream, RIP,” tweeted the College Football Report, which included a broken heart and praying emoji.

“Well now I’m a Derrick Harmon fan,” wrote another social media user. “I’m hurting for him and the rest of that family and group of her friends. RIP.”