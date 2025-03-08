Steelers Expected to Enter NFL Free Agency With ‘Nightmare’ QB Scenario

There are just a couple days remaining until the agencies that represent NFL unrestricted free agents can begin contract negotiations with all 32 teams. But the quarterback situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers remains very murky.

It doesn’t appear to be getting any clearer before the start of free agency either.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on March 8 that quarterback Justin Fields, who NFL pundits have largely identified as Pittsburgh’s preferred choice as starting quarterback in 2025, will hit the open market.

“Justin Fields, wanted back in Pittsburgh, is expected to test the market,” wrote Russini on X (formerly Twitter).

Assuming Fields is the No. 1 quarterback choice for the Steelers, this is terrible news for the organization. While the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks have either gone or appear to be headed in a different direction than Fields, the New York Jets and other teams are potential Fields suitors.

If the Jets beat Pittsburgh’s offer for Fields, the Steelers will be forced to either target Russell Wilson or another quarterback.

“But what’s left if Fields ditches the Steelers for a franchise like the Jets, who could be offering more long-term guarantees?” Heavy’s Michael Obermuller asked on March 7.

“Not much, and this sequence of events would set up a nightmare scenario for most Steelers fans.”

Justin Fields Appears Head to NFL Free Agency

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters on January 27 that he prefers either Fields or Wilson return as the team’s starter in 2025. General manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin have said nothing to suggest a different opinion this offseason.

Yet, after nearly two months of having an opportunity to sign either Fields or Wilson, the Steelers appear set to enter NFL free agency without a quarterback on the roster.

That is not at all ideal. While the Steelers possess the fifth-most salary cap space in the league, they aren’t likely to build out their roster without first signing a quarterback.

That is particularly true of the team’s offense. Who the Steelers sign to start behind center could greatly change what skilled position players the team targets this offseason.

Therefore, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo argued the Steelers will set a soft deadline to sign Fields.

“If it gets to Monday, I think Fields’ agent is taking a real gamble if it gets to that point. I don’t get the idea that the Steelers really want to sit around and wait and let this get to free agency,” said Fittipaldo during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on March 5.

With Russini’s latest report, Fields is either calling the Steelers’ bluff or ready to move on to another team.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on March 7 the Steelers have “maintained an open dialogue” with Fields and Wilson. But he added that both quarterbacks have strong free agent markets.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on March 7 that the Steelers are seriously considering “going outside the organization” to find their 2025 starting quarterback. For most of the offseason, Dulac has reported Fields will return.

Who Could the Steelers Target at QB in NFL Free Agency?

With Russini’s update on Fields, the Steelers appear to have two choices. The organization can wait for Fields’ final decision, which is reportedly not what they wanted to do.

Or, they can explore other options. One of those options is Wilson, who started 11 games for the Steelers in 2024.

If the Steelers wait on a decision from Fields, they might miss out on re-signing Wilson or other quarterbacks. But besides Fields and Wilson, Pittsburgh’s quarterback options aren’t exactly plentiful.

Dulac mentioned Aaron Rodgers as a potential target on March 7. Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins are other possibilities.

Other than those three veterans, most of the other signal-callers set to be available this offseason are better suited for backup roles.

There’s also the NFL Draft. But with an expected weak quarterback class and the No. 21 overall pick, Pittsburgh has a slim chance of getting a top prospect.

That’s why “nightmare” might be the perfect world to describe where the Steelers behind center.