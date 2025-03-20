Steelers Reunite With 2 Free Agents That Provide Similar Value: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with two more free agents on March 20.

The first was reported by KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, who stated: “Steelers re-signed edge Jeremiah Moon to one-year contract, per a league source @KPRC2. Deal negotiated by Harold Lewis, Ezra Thompson and Chad Berger of @NSAFootball.”

Moon entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but he was not tendered by the Steelers. Now, he returns anyway — likely on a salary more in line with the veteran minimum.

The second Pittsburgh reunion was announced by the Steelers themselves, who revealed that “we have signed CB James Pierre to a one-year contract.”

Pierre is another staff favorite, like Moon, except he entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Both Pierre and Moon provide a key impact on special teams, while also serving as depth on the defensive side.

Steelers’ Jeremiah Moon & James Pierre Were Pittsburgh’s 2 Highest Graded Core Special Teamers in 2024

Moon and Pierre weren’t just core special teamers for the Steelers, they were the two most impactful core special teamers according to Pro Football Focus.

Outside of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who only logged 30 special teams snaps, Moon and Pierre shared the No. 1 ranking for all Pittsburgh special teamers in terms of PFF grade, at an accumulative 85.2 apiece.

They also each contributed one of the higher snap counts in this department, ranking fifth and sixth in total ST snaps behind Connor Heyward, Miles Killebrew, Payton Wilson and Mark Robinson.

Over 16 appearances, Pierre took part in 272 special teams snaps, providing an impact on five different ST units — kick return, kick return coverage, punt return, punt return coverage and field goal block. Moon was utilized on the same five units but only appeared in 240 ST snaps over 14 games.

Pierre was credited with a team-leading 8 solo special teams tackles (tied with Heyward), as well as 3 assisted tackles, 1 penalty and zero missed tackles. Moon was not far behind with 6 solo ST tackles and 1 assisted tackle, although he did miss 1 tackle.

On defense, Pierre added 11 solo tackles (with 1 missed tackle) and 2 key defensive “stops.” Opposing quarterbacks were 9-of-14 when targeting the cornerback, with 2 touchdowns, 1 interception and a passer rating of 97.3.

Moon was less active defensively with 2 quarterback pressures, 1 tackle and a passer rating against of 62.5.