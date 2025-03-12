Hi, Subscriber

Steelers’ Latest Signing Could Spell ‘the End’ for Veteran Cut Candidate

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson.
Getty
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers release veteran RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson after their most recent signing?

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on another reported signing on the evening of March 11, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Steelers are finalizing a 1-year deal with former [Philadelphia] Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell,” Schultz reported on X. Adding: “Gainwell, who had 1,906 total yards and 13 TDs in four years with Philly, stays in the state of Pennsylvania.”

Gainwell will forever be known as the immediate replacement to former first-round pick and four-year starter Najee Harris — who agreed to terms with his new team on March 10. Although, the real replacement will likely come in the NFL draft, as the Steelers fill out the top of their RB room with Jaylen Warren, Gainwell and RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson for now.

Speaking of Patterson, the soon-to-be 34-year-old could be on his way out of Pittsburgh after the Gainwell addition, according to the analysts over at Steelers Depot.

“Once Kenneth Gainwell officially signs, [it] could be the end for Cordarrelle Patterson,” Steelers Depot noted following the RB news.

Patterson profiles as an easy cut candidate for Pittsburgh considering his age, lack of production and contract details. The aging return specialist averaged 21.8 kick return yards in 2024, with 135 rushing yards and another 80 through the air (1 touchdown).

If the Steelers were to release him at any point this offseason, they’d save $2.8 million in cap space with a very minor dead cap hit of $950,000 (per Over the Cap).

Kick return is an area Pittsburgh should look to get younger at in 2025. The front office brought in Patterson after the new kick return rules were announced last offseason, but the veteran experiment failed to move the needle at a position that typically requires more speed and elusiveness.

New Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell Has Proven to Be a High Floor Backup With Eagles

Gainwell isn’t a flashy signing — especially when you just lost a four-time 1,000-yard rusher — but he’s proven to be a quality backup over the course of his four years in Philadelphia.

The former fifth-round pick has been ultra-consistent, rushing for somewhere between 4.3 yards per carry to 4.5 yards per carry in three of his first four seasons. He’s also caught 102-of-138 passing targets for 721 yards (73.9 catch rate) over his four-year career.

With that in mind, the 5-foot-9 Gainwell hasn’t always received a ton of opportunities, with less than 85 carries in each of his campaigns despite appearing in just about every game.

Oh, by the way, he has some experience as a kick returner too, with most of his special teams impact coming in 2024.

Gainwell returned 18 Eagles kickoffs for an average of 25.3 yards per return last year. That’s better than Patterson, which further fuels the narrative that he could be cut as soon as March 12.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Anderson's headshot C. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Van Jefferson's headshot V. Jefferson
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Tyler Matakevich's headshot T. Matakevich
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
MyCole Pruitt's headshot M. Pruitt
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Max Scharping's headshot M. Scharping
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Cameron Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson
Russell Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

Steelers’ Latest Signing Could Spell ‘the End’ for Veteran Cut Candidate

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x