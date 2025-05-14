Potential Steelers Free Agent WR Target Visits NFC Foes: Report

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in pursuing free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis, they will have competition.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Davis visited the San Francisco 49ers on Monday and will also visit New York Giants this week. Davis scheduled those visits less than a week after Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders argued Pittsburgh should pursue the veteran wideout after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Davis could be just what Omar Khan will be looking for in terms of a replacement outside receiver,” wrote Saunders.

The veteran receiver played the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But just 14 months after signing a three-year, $39 million contract in free agency, the Jaguars released Davis.

Davis posted career-lows of 20 catches, 239 receiving yards and two touchdowns during 2024.

Why WR Gabe Davis Potentially Fits With Steelers

In the Pickens trade with the Cowboys, the Steelers gained 2026 and 2027 draft capital. While that will be useful in a couple years, it doesn’t help Pittsburgh’s current receiving corps.

The Steelers added D.K. Metcalf this offseason. But without Pickens, the team is back to only one solid outside receiver.

Although Calvin Austin III emerged during the 2024 season, he’s best suited for a role in the slot. The Steelers hope second-year receiver Roman Wilson bounces back from an injury-plagued rookie campaign, but Wilson might also fit best in the slot.

During Davis’ last season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, he was the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs. During 2023, Davis played 82.4% of his offensive snaps on the outside.

The 26-year-old experienced two very strong campaigns as Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout in 2022 and 2023. During both seasons, Davis eclipsed the 700-yard mark with at least 45 catches and seven touchdowns.

In 2022, Davis had the longest touchdown catch of the NFL season — a 98-yard grab that came against the Steelers secondary.

Jaguars Released Gabe Davis With ‘Failed Physical Designation’

Because of the contract he signed just a year ago, it was surprising Jacksonville moved on from Davis. With his release, which the team designated a post-June 1 cut, the Jaguars accepted a $5.7 million dead cap hit for this season.

The Jaguars also only saved roughly $794,000 against the cap.

But Jacksonville released the veteran receiver with a “failed physical designation.” That potentially explains why the Jaguars were willing to move on.

Davis suffered a torn left meniscus on November 17. Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote on May 8 the receiver was going to need six months to recover.

Davis was 11 days away from the six-month mark of his injury when the Jaguars released him. The failed physical designation could be an indication the receiver wasn’t going to meet that six-month timeline.

Still, Davis has two more months before NFL training camps open. So, he should have a market in free agency.

Judging by the visits he’s already scheduling, he does. The question is if the Steelers will show any interest.

Pittsburgh signed veteran receiver Robert Woods prior to trading Pickens. Woods has starter experience and could start opposite Metcalf. At the very least, Woods will be a more serviceable No. 2 receiver than Van Jefferson was for the Steelers last year.

But Woods turned 33 years old in April, and with Davis, the Steelers could add injury insurance to their receiving corps.

In 15 games with the Houston Texans last season, Woods posted 20 catches for 203 yards. His last 500-yard season came in 2022 with the Tennessee Titans.