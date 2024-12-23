Hi, Subscriber

Steelers Get ‘Very Good Sign’ on Injury Front Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be getting a star player back in Week 17.

All the Pittsburgh Steelers want for Christmas is a healthy George Pickens leading their team to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs — and the first part of that equation appears to be trending towards happening as of December 23.

“[Wide receiver] George Pickens was a full participant today,” The Athletic’s Steelers correspondent Mike DeFabo relayed on Monday afternoon. He added that this is “a very good sign for his availability on Christmas [Day].”

Along with Pickens, safety DeShon Elliott (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (back) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (groin) also logged full practices on December 23. The availability of those three will be key in getting the Steelers defense back on track after a rough outing in Baltimore.

On the flip side, DeFabo also noted that backup quarterback Justin Fields (abdominal) was still “limited” on Monday, while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) did not practice. DeFabo reported that the Steelers are “preparing for [Porter] to miss the game” on Wednesday.

