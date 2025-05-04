NFL Insider Provides Bad George Pickens-Steelers Update

Wide receiver George Pickens has been a lightning rod for controversy since arriving with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. That doesn’t appear to be changing as Pickens is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

If anything, it’s getting worse.

Pundits have reported and speculated about a potential split between the Steelers and Pickens this offseason. Publicly, the two sides have done what they can to dispute those rumblings.

Bleacher Report’s James Palmer added fuel to that fire Sunday, though, with a report that things are not going well between Pickens and the Steelers.

“His time in Pittsburgh, in a lot of people’s minds, is limited,” Palmer said, via Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle. “It has not gone well behind the scenes at all between George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are everybody involved.

“Could he play for them in 2025? Certainly could. Would he be departing after the season? Yes, in a lot of people’s minds.”

The Steelers acquired veteran wideout D.K. Metcalf for a second-round pick this offseason. Immediately after trading for Metcalf, the Steelers signed him to a four-year, $132 million contract.

It’s unlikely the Steelers will offer Pickens a big contract as well. It’s not clear if that’s the issue between Pickens and the Steelers, but that’s certainly a possibility.

Will Steelers Trade WR George Pickens?

The Steelers are in an awkward spot with Pickens. As previously stated, they likely don’t want to extend him a new deal right now because of the Metcalf acquisition. But trading him before the 2025 season isn’t ideal either.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained why on Sunday morning’s SportsCenter.

“Keep in mind, the Steelers are in a position where they need to keep that receiver room as attractive as possible for that man you saw at the Kentucky Derby, Aaron Rodgers, not yet signed,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker. “So, they’re not really in the business of trading off capable pieces right now that he could potentially be throwing to.

Fowler added that trade negotiations the Steelers have engaged in with other teams involving Pickens “have really cooled.” The ESPN insider also said Pickens “does want to stay in Pittsburgh” and “wants to make this work.”

It’s not completely clear if Pickens wants to “make this work” for just 2025 or in the long-term as well.

On some level, the reports from Palmer and Fowler contradict each other. However, Palmer did state that Pickens could very well play for the Steelers in 2025.

What Fowler said Sunday seems to be pointing in that direction too.

Could Steelers Move Pickens at NFL Trade Deadline?

Obviously, the Steelers didn’t trade Pickens for a 2025 NFL Draft pick. If Pittsburgh was going to move on from the receiver this offseason, getting something in return either in the 2025 draft or the receiver room would have been ideal.

Should the Steelers now move Pickens before the 2025 season, they will be back to where they were last year with only one truly capable receiver. Calvin Austin III emerged with the opportunity during 2024, but he’s likely best served in a No. 3 role going forward.

And again, moving on from Pickens now could hurt Pittsburgh’s chances of signing Aaron Rodgers.

But it could be a very different situation for the Steelers at the NFL trade deadline. If they fall out of the race early, it would be wise for Pittsburgh to deal any players on expiring contracts who have value.

Very likely, Pickens would possess the most value of any Pittsburgh player.

Some teams might be wary of acquiring him at the deadline because the Steelers fleeced the Chicago Bears in the Chase Claypool trade three years ago. But Pickens is more talented than Claypool and probably won’t cost a second-round pick on an expiring contract.

Trading Pickens to the highest bidder at the deadline for a pick would give the Steelers more 2026 draft capital. That capital could help Pittsburgh draft a franchise quarterback next offseason.