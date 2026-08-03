Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey Gets Concerning Injury Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been heavily invested in the safety market to begin training camp. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly presented a reason as to why, and it involved veteran Jalen Ramsey.

On Friday’s episode of The Kaboly + Mack Podcast, Kaboly suggested Ramsey might be more seriously hurt than initially expected.

“They’re not bringing in veteran safeties to look at just for [expletive] and giggles. I would say No. 5 might be a little bit iffy,” said Kaboly. “I’m thinking that Jalen Ramsey, they’re not quite sure about. I don’t know. Why would you bring in [Jordan] Whitehead?

“It’s a little concerning. I think I saw him walk off with trainers at the last minicamp. So you’re looking all of June, all July. That’s three months potentially he could be off. That’s not a minor injury if you’re having three months off without surgery.”

The Steelers had veteran Jordan Whitehead visit for a workout Thursday. The team didn’t sign Whitehead, but they did add fellow veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins to the roster Sunday.

Ramsey hasn’t practiced during training camp. The Steelers placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List on Tuesday, July 28.

Jalen Ramsey Not Close to Returning for Steelers?

Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters on July 28 that Ramsey was dealing with a knee injury. Khan added that the veteran could return in “a couple weeks.”

It sounds like Kaboly has his doubts about the return timeline. At the very least, the Steelers could have added Jenkins in case Ramsey is going to be out longer — potentially even into the regular season.

It’s important to note, though, the Steelers didn’t add Jenkins without losing a safety. In a corresponding move to sign Jenkins, the team released safety Darnell Savage.

Essentially, it was a net zero in the secondary to add Jenkins. The Steelers just simply preferred having Jenkins at safety instead of Savage. Special teams could be the reason why. Jenkins has a lot more experience on that unit in his career than Savage does.

Ramsey isn’t going to play much on special teams. So, switching Savage for Jenkins on the roster could actually indicate Ramsey will be back soon. Because instead of a potential Ramsey replacement, the Steelers now have a possible special teams ace in Jenkins.

The newest Steelers safety’s role with the team should become clearer at practice this week. Ramsey’s status could also become clearer over the next several days. The two-week timeline Khan initially gave the veteran will be up on August 11.

Steelers Make Secondary Change Early in NFL Training Camp

The Steelers cutting Savage already in training camp was surprising. But again, it might not have anything to do with Ramsey.

Adding a fourth experienced safety in Jenkins could have been an alarming sign. Without Savage, though, the Steelers still have three experienced safeties and three young safeties on the roster.

That’s not counting Ramsey, who could play multiple positions for the Steelers as he did last season. In most situations, though, pundits expect Ramsey to play in the slot.

That’s assuming everyone else is healthy as well. Like Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. began training camp on the PUP list. Porter and Jamel Dean are projected to start at outside cornerback.

The Steelers acquired Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins in a trade last summer. In 2025, he posted 88 combined tackles with eight pass defenses and one interception on his way to the Pro Bowl.

Ramsey last made the All-Pro team with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. The 31-year-old has earned three All-Pro nominations and eight trips to the Pro Bowl in his 10-year career.