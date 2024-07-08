Former All-Pro Floated as Solution for Steelers ‘Must Fill’ Roster Hole

Not many NFL rosters are complete even going into training camp. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, all eyes are on a potential blockbuster addition at wide receiver, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox argued safety is another spot where there is a hole on the team’s roster.

To fill that hole, Knox proposed the Steelers pursuing former All-Pro Jamal Adams.

“Jamal Adams is another intriguing option,” Knox wrote while discussing potential safety additions. “Though coverage isn’t his strongest trait, he’s been a difference-making box safety in the past.”

Adams made first-team All-Pro with the New York Jets in 2019. He was also a member of second-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl squad in 2018 with the Jets and 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Last season, Adams posted 48 combined tackles, including 7 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 2 pass defenses in nine games. In March, the Seahawks released Adams and fellow safety Quandre Diggs to save $27.5 million in cash and significant cap space.

Why the Steelers Could Pursue Safety Jamal Adams

The Steelers will be significantly better at safety in 2024 if they receive better play from veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick alone. While he made the Pro Bowl in 2023, Fitzpatrick dealt with multiple injuries and didn’t have nearly as strong of a 2023 campaign as he did the year prior.

Fitzpatrick was tied for the league lead with 6 interceptions in 2022, which was his third first-team All-Pro season. In 2023, he didn’t have a single pick.

To complement Fitzpatrick, the Steelers signed veteran safety DeShon Elliott in free agency. However, Knox wasn’t impressed with that addition.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t have a high-end box safety to play alongside Fitzpatrick,” Knox wrote. “Damontae Kazee started nine games in 2023 but allowed an opposing passer rating of 114.1 in coverage. Miles Killebrew is best-cast as a special-teams contributor, while free-agent addition DeShon Elliott can also be a liability in coverage.

“Elliott allowed an opposing passer rating of 140.8 with the Miami Dolphins last season.”

The Steelers have two safeties with starting experience in Elliott and Damontae Kazee. But Knox still identified safety as the first area on the Pittsburgh roster that has a hole.

In Adams, the Steelers would be adding a safety that has been very injury-prone the past four seasons. Over the last two years, Adams has played just 10 games because of a quad tendon tear, knee ailment and concussion.

But if the Steelers can sign Adams relatively cheaply, he could be worth the risk. Adams made the All-Pro team in each of last two campaigns where he played more than 12 games.

Maybe he won’t be healthy for 13 contests in 2024 or perhaps he won’t be the same player from 2020 even if he is. But if Fitzpatrick is playing at an All-Pro level, then the Steelers won’t be asking Adams to be a Pro Bowler. Adams just needs to be as good or better than the other Pittsburgh safeties to make him a worthwhile addition.

Other Potential Free Agent Safety Options for Steelers

It’s hardly boom or bust with Adams at safety for the Steelers. Again, his former teammate, Diggs, is available although not the exact fit Pittsburgh needs.

Knox named Jayron Kearse, Micah Hyde and Duron Harman as other potential fits for the Steelers at safety. Knox also suggested the Steelers could consider bringing back Keanu Neal.

“2023 starter Keanu Neal remains unsigned, though he suffered a season-ending rib injury last year and was released this offseason after a failed physical,” wrote Knox.

The Steelers probably won’t be interested in a reunion with Neal. But the team could use the rest of the safety market to build leverage in a potential negotiation with Adams.

As Knox mentioned, the Steelers also have Miles Killebrew at safety. However, he’s best suited for a role primarily on special teams.

The Steelers also have Jalen Elliott and Nathan Meadors listed as safeties on their official roster.