Steelers Part Ways With Former Patriots Defensive Back: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have to open a roster spot to make the two additions they made to the team’s offseason roster this week. But the Steelers did anyway. Steelers Now’s Aaron Becker reported Thursday the team released defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe.

Beck wrote the team moved on from Bledsoe in a corresponding move to sign safety Quindell Johnson.

Bledsoe previously played for the New England Patriots. He dressed for three games in New England during 2022 and one game in the 2023 season.

In addition to the secondary change. The Steelers also signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week. However, tight end Donald Parham Jr. landed on injured reserve after he sustained a season-ending injury in Tuesday’s practice. So, the Steelers actually had two open roster spots before their other transactions.

Pittsburgh has 90 players on its offseason roster, but linebacker Julius Welschof is exempt as part of the NFL’s international player program.

In essence, the Steelers are allowed 91 players on their roster this summer.

Again, the Steelers didn’t have to because of the roster exemption Welschof has. But essentially, Pittsburgh chose to bring in addition safety depth with Johnson and sacrifice a little secondary versatility.

Bledsoe came into the NFL as a defensive back capable of playing safety and slot cornerback.

“Stocky safety/nickel hybrid with good strength and a compact frame,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft analysis of the defensive back. “Bledsoe plays with strength from press and good awareness from short zone, which might be the best option for what he brings to the table. He plays with plenty of toughness and competitiveness.”

Zierlein projected Bledsoe to be a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That’s where the Patriots drafted him at No. 188 overall.

Bledsoe made his NFL regular season debut during Week 3 of his second season. He played five defensive snaps during that game.

In his second appearance during Week 8, Bledsoe received 17 defensive snaps.

During his last two regular season games, Bledsoe didn’t play on defense at all. He lined up for three special teams snaps during Week 17 of the 2023 season.

One tackle is the only statistics he’s registered in all four games combined.

Bledsoe didn’t spend last season with any NFL team after the Patriots released him on Aug. 27. The Steelers signed him to a futures contract after their playoff exit in January.

Steelers Sign Safety Quindell Johnson

The Steelers still have one spot on their offseason roster if they choose to fill it. But with Johnson, Pittsburgh has added a sixth safety.

Like Bledsoe, Johnson didn’t appear in a regular season game last season. But in 2023, Johnson played nine games for the Chicago Bears. He posted three combined tackles, one pass defense and an interception.

Last season, Johnson was on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad. He began this offseason with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Steelers on June 4.

Johnson will join a safety group in Pittsburgh that’s very experienced. Veterans Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott are expected to start while fellow veterans Miles Killebrew and Juan Thornhill will provide immediate depth. Killebrew is also a valuable special teams contributor.

The Steelers also signed undrafted rookie safety Sebastian Castro this offseason after the team lost Ryan Watts to an early retirement.