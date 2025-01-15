Justin Fields’ Steelers Future Dependent on Arthur Smith: Insider

Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed some desire in his final 2024 press conference for Justin Fields to return as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. But it’s possible Fields could leave along with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

That’s the scenario NFL insider Mike Garafolo presented on NFL Network’s The Insiders.

“If Arthur Smith winds up getting a head coaching job elsewhere, wouldn’t be surprised if Justin Fields follows him, depending on which job it is and what the situation is there,” said Garafolo, via The Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Smith has heading coaching interviews with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets this week.

Could Justin Fields Follow Arthur Smith to the New York Jets?

If Smith lands a head coaching job with the Bears, Fields will obviously not follow his Steelers offensive coordinator. Chicago selected Fields at No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft but traded him to the Steelers last offseason.

The Bears then selected quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall to replace Fields.

But if Smith landed with the Jets, the possibility exists that Fields could join New York as well. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is an unrestricted free agent.

Fields told The TribLive’s Kevin Gorman on January 4 that he wants to return to the Steelers this offseason. But that could easily change if Smith isn’t back.

Fields has yet to publicly address his relationship with Smith. But while appearing on the “Not Just Football” podcast on September 26 with Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, Fields made it clear he was enjoying the Pittsburgh coaching staff.

During the guest appearance, Heyward asked Fields to choose between the Steelers or Bears coaching staffs. Fields picked the Steelers and added, “It’s not close.”

If Fields was referring more to Tomlin, though, than Smith with his comment, it’s possible Fields will still want to be back in Pittsburgh even if Smith departs. On January 14, Tomlin left the door open to Fields starting next season.

“I thought he got continual better within our system of ball throughout the process,” Tomlin said. “I thought the way he conducted himself makes that a legitimate thought or idea at this juncture.”

Smith Had Trouble Working With Russell Wilson: Report

Garafolo presented the possibility of Fields following Smith to the Jets as Steelers insider Mark Kaboly reported Smith and quarterback Russell Wilson weren’t on the best of terms.

“Despite Wilson and Smith spending countless hours together after the typical workday watching film and publicly joking about it, a team source recently said that Wilson and Smith did not have a very good working relationship but fought through their differences as best they could,” wrote Kaboly.

Kaboly didn’t provide specifics about their differences. But it doesn’t sound like it would be a good idea for the Steelers to bring back both Smith and Wilson.

The Steelers enter the offseason with as much uncertainty as ever on offense. While Tomlin praised Fields, Tomlin added on January 14 that Wilson’s age will be a factor in the team’s decision behind center. Wilson turned 36 in November.

But whether Smith returns as offensive coordinator or leaves for a head coaching gig could have the biggest impact on Pittsburgh’s quarterback future.

Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record as a starter in 2024. He completed 65.8% of his passes and averaged 6.9 yards per pass with five touchdowns and one interception. Fields also had 289 rushing yards and five rushing scores while appearing in 10 contests.

Including the playoffs, Wilson went 6-6 as Pittsburgh starter. He completed 63.7% of his passes, averaging 7.4 yards per pass with 16 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 11 regular season games.