QB Justin Fields Makes Final Free Agency Decision: Report

Justin Fields
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported free agent quarterback Justin Fields is not re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Justin Fields will not be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 10 that Fields has agreed to sign a two-year deal worth $40 million with the New York Jets. The contract will include $30 million guaranteed.

Fields is leaving Pittsburgh after just one season. Multiple reporters indicated during late January and February that Fields was the team’s primary choice to sign at quarterback.

Fields went 4-2 as Pittsburgh’s starter in 2024. He began the year 3-0 and then lost two consecutive games to teams that finished with below-.500 records. After bouncing back with a victory, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin then benched Fields in favor of Russell Wilson.

Both Wilson and Fields entered this offseason as unrestricted free agents. Wilson remains unsigned.

Steelers Lose Justin Fields to New York Jets

On January 27, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he would prefer the team re-sign either Wilson or Fields this offseason.

But those two weren’t the only quarterbacks the Steelers were reportedly courting at the start of the league’s legal tampering period.

The weekend prior to March 10, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini linked the Steelers to quarterback Sam Darnold. The veteran led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last season.

But like Fields, Darnold is also off the table. Minutes before Fields’ deal, Rapoport reported Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks came to terms on a contract.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on the morning of March 10 the Steelers were pursuing Aaron Rodgers.

Things can change very quickly in NFL free agency. But hours into the league tampering period, Wilson and Rodgers appear to be the front runners to start behind center for the Steelers in 2025.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

