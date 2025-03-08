NFL Insider Drops Steelers QB Update After Bombshell Trade

Hi, Subscriber

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Getty
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers lose quarterback Justin Fields in NFL free agency?

The NFL never fails to disappoint. Days before the start of free agency on March 7, the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks completed a quarterback trade that sent Geno Smith to LVR for a third-round pick, and the ripple effects could impact the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier in afternoon — before the bombshell trade ripped up everyone’s QB predictions — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac had reported that the Steelers are now seriously considering “going outside the organization” to find their next starting quarterback. The veteran reporter mentioned free agents like Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold as potential possibilities, if Pittsburgh is unable to work something out with Justin Fields or Russell Wilson before the madness begins on Monday, March 10.

Of course, the Smith news may have thrown a wrench in that plan.

Late Friday night, in the aftermath of the Raiders’ QB move, FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted a new update on the Steelers — and the latest was very reminiscent of a month and a half ago.

“Sources: The Steelers have maintained an open dialogue with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, with the hopes of retaining one,” Schultz relayed on X. Adding: “Both veteran QBs have a strong market, with the [New York] Jets believed to be most interested in Fields, while the [New York] Giants – who are exploring several QBs, including Aaron Rodgers – have been in on Russ.”

In a follow-up post, Schultz stressed that the Jets are “high on Fields, according to multiple sources.”

But wait, there’s more.

Late Friday night, NFL insider Josina Anderson confirmed that the Jets’ interest in Fields “has been discussed within the last two weeks.” Later, when a fan asked if said interest is mutual, Anderson responded with the following paragraph:

“I think [Fields] is wise to explore his options pending what the Steelers’ full answer is on Russell Wilson. As of yesterday, that was not fully clear to some of those who need to hear it.”

Seahawks Appear to Have Interest in Sam Darnold — Lessening the Steelers’ Options at QB

With the Raiders officially out of the quarterback hunt, you’d think that would make things easier for the Steelers, but the Seahawks could pose a new threat for those hoping to land Darnold.

“The idea of Sam Darnold going to Seattle has a lot of traction in league circles, as a sort of second-order move to the @Seahawks trade of Geno Smith,” Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer revealed not long after the trade. “We’ll see if it happens … but that would obviously set off some more dominoes.”

On that note, The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini added that “Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak coached Sam Darnold so there is familiarity.”

“Let’s see if Seattle will be willing to give Darnold at least a three-year contract, which is what he’s looking for at his next stop,” Russini continued.

That last detail from Russini is important from a Steelers perspective too. Is Pittsburgh willing to give Darnold something like $45 million per season with a three-year commitment?

Knowing the Steelers’ approach, that feels unlikely, and that’s before you even consider what the Minnesota Vikings might offer Darnold to retain him.

With all that in mind, maybe that’s the reason there hasn’t been a whole lot of smoke between Pittsburgh and Darnold until earlier today.

Steelers Could Be Headed for Nightmare Scenario at QB

The Steelers have been negotiating with Fields’ camp for some time, and there’s a growing worry that if they haven’t figured out a deal by now, it may never happen.

Veteran Pittsburgh insiders like Dulac and Mark Kaboly have begun to switch off of their Fields predictions — and that was easily the most popular theory for the past month. But what’s left if Fields ditches the Steelers for a franchise like the Jets, who could be offering more long-term guarantees?

Not much, and this sequence of events would set up a nightmare scenario for most Steelers fans.

As Schultz reminded, Wilson appears to be the most likely fallback plan. However, Dulac also mentioned Rodgers, someone the Post-Gazette reporter previously said the Steelers have “no interest in.”

After that, you come upon the more borderline starting candidates like Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Jimmy Garoppolo and more. Perhaps Kirk Cousins would be a late offseason option, via release? Or Derek Carr via trade? But the Steelers cannot count on either of those Hail Mary attempts.

Last but not least, there’s the NFL draft. If all else fails, would Pittsburgh pair an experienced vet like Wilson or Rodgers with a first- or second-round selection? It’s not ideal, but at this point, what is?

