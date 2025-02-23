Ex-Steeler & Former NFL First Rounder Addresses Pittsburgh Upon Retiring

Former NFL safety and linebacker Keanu Neal officially called it a career on February 23 after last suiting up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

Neal, 29, didn’t play last season after battling injuries for several years. He announced his retirement during an Instagram post on Sunday, addressing the Steelers and several other football organizations within it.

“God has blessed my family and I in so many ways,” Neal began on social media. “Particularly in the game of football. 20 years ago, I started this journey. Today, I am retiring from the NFL. Gods’ timing is always the right timing.”

“Wanna give a big thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for drafting and giving me a chance to make an impact,” the former first-round selection continued. “To the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Bucs, and Pittsburgh Steelers.. Thank you for allowing me to continue my career with you.”

Neal referred to all four of his former teams as “top-notch organizations.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the coaches and teammates I had the privilege of working with along the way,” he finally wrote. Concluding: “Sumter County, South Sumter High, Wolfpack, University of Florida, my family and friends.. THANK YOU! All the lessons learned through the game has helped mold me into who I am today. #Enforcer”

Keanu Neal Started 8 Games for Steelers Before Injuries Ended Tenure

As mentioned above, Neal’s final NFL contract was signed with the Steelers. It was originally a two-year deal worth a potential $4.25 million, but the hard hitter only ended up earning $2 million for his services.

Neal started 8 games with Pittsburgh, appearing in 9 total. According to Pro Football Reference, he recorded 50 total tackles, 1 interception, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 fumble recovery and 2 pass defenses.

Unfortunately, like most of the stops throughout his NFL career, Neal’s time in Pittsburgh was cut short due to injury.

Following his retirement announcement on February 23, 2025, The Athletic’s Steelers correspondent Mike DeFabo reminded: “An injury ended his season nine games in and a failed physical ultimately ended his tenure with the team.”

Neal accumulated 523 total regular season tackles (22 for a loss), 4 interceptions, 8 forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and 22 pass defenses during his 89 career appearances. He also earned one Pro Bowl honor with the Falcons in 2017 and started 5 playoff outings — including Super Bowl LI — for Atlanta, with 44 postseason tackles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defense.

NFL Fans React to Keanu Neal’s Retirement

NFL fans and followers sent Neal their well wishes in the comment section of his post, which had over 7,000 likes in the first hour.

“Man I feel old,” one Atlanta supporter replied. “We will never forget you being a dawg and we will forever remember the 2016 team for being awesome. Thanks for helping me become a Falcons fan. Enjoy retirement.”

Similarly, another ATL fan said: “One of my favorite Falcons of all time….🔥🔥🔥 Thank you for Legendary time here.”

Neal also received some love from Gator Nation, as a Florida fan wrote: “🐊🐊🐊‼️ enjoyed watching you play through the years 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾.”

And a more general response read: “Congratulations on a great career! God bless you and your family 🙏🏽.”

Finally, Steelers teammates Nick Herbig and Calvin Austin were among the pro athletes who weighed in on Neal’s retirement.

“Hell of a career 🔥,” Herbig commented, while Austin simply reacted: “🔥✊🏾.”