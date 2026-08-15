Steelers Sign Third Member of 2023 NFL Draft Class to Extension: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have continued to sign members of their 2023 draft class to long-term extensions.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday night the Steelers inked defensive lineman Keeanu Benton to a record-setting deal.

Rapoport posted on X the contract extension is worth $72 million over four years, paying Benton $18 million per year.

“Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and the Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension, sources say,” wrote Rapport. “This deal, worth $18 million per year, will make Benton the highest paid DL in Steelers history.”

Benton will be entering his fourth season with the team this fall. He started all 17 games for the first time last season. Benton also had a career-best 5.5 sacks in 2025.

In addition to Benton, the Steelers have signed his draft classmates — tight end Darnell Washington and outside linebacker Nick Herbig — to contract extensions this year.

Herbig’s deal was a 4-year, $100 million contract. Washington’s extension was also four years in length and worth $42 million.