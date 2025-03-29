Hi, Subscriber

Multiple Steelers Insiders Predict Same First-Round Target — & It’s Not a QB

Steelers predicted to draft Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is becoming a popular fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers do have a few clear positional needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft — and they may choose to address one of them in round one.

As of March 28, the Steelers could potentially use an upgrade at quarterback, running back and defensive line. Two Pittsburgh beat reporters have them targeting the latter in the first round, however, and both have the Steelers settling on the same prospect.

On March 28, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Ray Fittipaldo predicted that the Steelers would select Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant at No. 21 overall. This is significant, being that The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo predicted the same exact first-round draft choice on March 25.

Fittipaldo & DeFabo Explain Steelers’ Kenneth Grant Draft Prediction

“All signs keep pointing to the Steelers using their first pick on a defensive lineman,” Fittipaldo noted following the Grant pick. “They must find a starter after they released Larry Ogunjobi, and they did little to address the line in free agency other than a few minor depth moves.”

After acknowledging that Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart and Oregon’s Derrick Harmon could be D-tackle options here too, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter explained why he chose the 6-foot-4, 331-pound Grant.

“[Grant] can slide in at nose tackle while Keeanu Benton moves out to 3-technique to replace Ogunjobi,” Fittipaldo reasoned. “[He] might be a two-down player to begin his career, but he has the potential to develop into more than just a run-stopper.”

Similarly, DeFabo pointed out that defensive tackle was a big need “before” free agency, and the Ogunjobi departure only amplified that.

“Measuring 6-foot-4 and 331 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms at the combine, Grant would make a ton of sense at No. 21,” DeFabo argued. “With an impressive frame and good athleticism, he would likely fit as the nose tackle in the Steelers’ base defense. However, as he continues to develop, he should have enough versatility to play the 3-4 defensive end position and eventually work into sub packages.”

As you can see, Fittipaldo and DeFabo view Grant very similarly at this stage of the offseason.

Steelers Reporter Admits Kenneth Grant Isn’t Flashy, Sending Super Bowl Reminder That Flashy Isn’t Everything

When you hear two beat members talking about a run stuffer nose tackle in round one of the NFL draft, one word comes to mind. Boring.

Fittipaldo acknowledged that within his write-up, but he utilized a Super Bowl reminder to prove his point that the flashy pick isn’t always the wise decision.

“Many believed Philadelphia over-drafted Jordan Davis when he was the No. 13 overall pick in 2022 because he offered little in terms of pass rush, but he’s been a big part of their defensive identity,” the reporter recalled. “[Steelers] assistant GM Andy Weidl worked for the Eagles then. Something tells me he’ll be pounding the table for a defensive lineman next month — and Grant has a similar profile to Davis.”

For those that missed the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory in February, it was very clearly won in the trenches.

Players like Davis made a huge impact, along with a strong rotation of pass rushers. Fortunately, the Steelers have pass rushers with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, but strong rushing teams like the Baltimore Ravens exposed the Pittsburgh run defense in 2024.

There’s only one way to correct that, and that’s adding some grade-A beef on this defensive line. The Steelers can begin that necessary fortification by selecting Grant.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on several years covering these teams on a daily basis. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

