Steelers Predicted to Add ‘Catch-and-Run Specialist’ to Lift ‘Pedestrian’ Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been loosely linked with Missouri quarterback Brady Cook early in the draft process. On January 29, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks connected the Steelers to one of Cook’s top targets — wide receiver Luther Burden III.

Brooks projected the Steelers to select Burden at No. 21 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.

“The Steelers’ pedestrian offense needs more playmakers to keep up with the high-scoring attacks within the division,” Brooks wrote. “Burden is a catch-and-run specialist with the crafty playmaking skills to flourish on the perimeter.”

Luther did a little bit of everything for Missouri during 2024. He posted 61 catches for 676 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also had 115 rushing yards and two more scores on just nine carries.

On special teams, Luther averaged 12.6 yards per punt and took one return for a touchdown.

Brooks’ prediction that the Steelers will target Burden in the first round came a few days after Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II addressed his team’s need at receiver.

“I think the wide receiver room is an area we’ve got to look at improving,” said Rooney, via team insider Mark Kaboly.

Steelers Need to Address WR This Offseason

The Steelers entered the 2024 campaign with one of the weakest receiver groups on paper. Unfortunately, that’s pretty much how the season played out too.

General manager Omar Khan even added veteran Mike Williams at the NFL trade deadline. But the unit was still greatly underwhelming.

George Pickens and Calvin Austin III each averaged more than 15 yards per catch. But the Steelers didn’t have a single receiver eclipse the 900-yard mark. Pickens was also the only Pittsburgh pass catcher to have more than 655 yards.

Uncertainty also surrounds Pickens, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, in 2025. If the Steelers decide not to sign him to an extension, Pickens could be traded this offseason.

The Steelers should be in the market for receiver upgrades no matter what this offseason. But if they move on from Pickens, the team will need a lot more depth and talent at wideout.

How Missouri’s Luther Burden III Could Fit With the Steelers

Because of Pittsburgh’s significant need at wideout, the Steelers could target a receiver in the first round whether or not they keep Pickens.

Burden only averaged 11.8 yards per catch while at Missouri. Therefore, on paper, he appears to be best suited for a complimentary role with Pickens.

But NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who compared Burden to New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, expects the Missouri wideout to be a bigger downfield threat in the NFL.

“Missouri exploited Burden’s yards-after-catch talent with a barrage of short throws, but NFL teams are much more likely to diversify his usage, activating his complete skill set and big-play potential,” Zierlein wrote. “The production against top teams was uneven at times but so was Missouri’s quarterback play.

“Burden checks several priority boxes that typically foreshadow an impressive NFL career.”

Bleacher Report’s Dame Parson also hyped Burden for his “dynamic” run-after-catch ability. Parson also argued Burden is best suited to play for a creative offensive coordinator “who will utilize his full skill set.”

Arthur Smith wasn’t very creative in his first season as Steelers offensive coordinator. But the team needs more creativity on both sides of the ball. Perhaps Burden could help their offense be more innovative in 2025.

Interestingly, though, Parson identified Burden as a second-round pick.

The Steelers own the No. 21 and 52 picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.